Maximum Rocknroll is here to help you navigate the wild world of punk with MRR #418, the March 2018 issue! First, we say goodbye to JJ Jacobson, the vocalist of legendary Texas hardcore punks OFFENDERS. But this issue is not complete made up of farewells! We check out Dublin’s Karate Klub DIY venue and get a brief rundown of the active scene there. We also speak to two British bands: MARTHA, who talks about Marxism and pop music, and SNOB, who may or may not be punk’s ABBA. There’s also interviews with three different punk deconstructionists. There’s ISS from North Carolina, who use a sampler and hip hop influences to create their own punk landscapes. And both MARAUDEUR from Switzerland and SENYAWA from Singapore discuss the different ways of using improvisation to challenge our ideas of punk. For the more traditionally minded punks out there we speak to F.I.T.S. from Canada about being Francophones, NOT ON TOUR from Israel about what it means to be an Israeli band, and NEO NEOS from Minneapolis about how they aren’t a “Jimmy Punk” band. Need more? We’ve got more: East Bay’s Dear Diary Zine Fest talks about changes in zine culture in recent years, while Feral Kid Records and More Power Tapes head honcho Eric Bifaro discusses some incredible stories about his life. Add that to all of the reviews and columns that you’ve come to expect, and you have a jam-packed issue!

