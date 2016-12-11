MRR Radio #1535 • 12/11/16

Rob and Spencer pay tribute to the incomparable Sarah Kirsch. Her bands, message, influences and her passion for life and music.

Intro song:

MOTHERCOUNTRY MOTHERFUCKERS – Mothercountry Motherfuckers

FUEL – Disengaged

SAWHORSE – Snap

SPITBOY – Seriously

PINHEAD GUNPOWDER – I Wanna

COLBOM – A Hymn For The Cowards, Libertines And Scoundrels

ISOCRACY – Rodeo

RAIN – World’s at War

UNITED MUTATION – Sensations Fix

JOHN HENRY WEST – Ten Thousand Words

NAVIO FORGE – Weaponizing

TORCHES TO ROME – Young Aresnal

PROJECT HATE – Actual Size

MANLIFTINGBANNER – Sister

FORMER MEMBERS OF ALFONSIN – Swimming in a Lake of Fire

BREAD AND CIRCUITS – White Man

PLEASE INFORM THE CAPTAIN THIS IS A HIJACK – Postcards From the Future

Outro song:

BAADER BRAINS – RE: The Procyon Incident

