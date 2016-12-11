MRR Radio #1535 • 12/11/16
December 11th, 2016 by Rob
Rob and Spencer pay tribute to the incomparable Sarah Kirsch. Her bands, message, influences and her passion for life and music.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:03:29 — 87.2MB)
Intro song:
MOTHERCOUNTRY MOTHERFUCKERS – Mothercountry Motherfuckers
FUEL – Disengaged
SAWHORSE – Snap
SPITBOY – Seriously
PINHEAD GUNPOWDER – I Wanna
COLBOM – A Hymn For The Cowards, Libertines And Scoundrels
ISOCRACY – Rodeo
RAIN – World’s at War
UNITED MUTATION – Sensations Fix
JOHN HENRY WEST – Ten Thousand Words
NAVIO FORGE – Weaponizing
TORCHES TO ROME – Young Aresnal
PROJECT HATE – Actual Size
MANLIFTINGBANNER – Sister
FORMER MEMBERS OF ALFONSIN – Swimming in a Lake of Fire
BREAD AND CIRCUITS – White Man
PLEASE INFORM THE CAPTAIN THIS IS A HIJACK – Postcards From the Future
Outro song:
BAADER BRAINS – RE: The Procyon Incident
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
This is excellent. Thanks so much for recording this. Sarah has always been an influence on me. All Hail!