MRR Radio #1536 • 12/18/16

A buncha fuckin’ fucks fuckin’ it up or an evening of enchanting sounds to calm your troubled mind

Intro song:
FLESH TRADE – Stolen Generation

Direct Action Pit


Rotten Ron – Hell is Fucking Hell is Hell
LEFT CROSS – Hell is Hell/Necromunda
DEATHLY EYE – Psycho Killer on the Loose
MOMMY – The Day I Turned Thirteen
WASTEDEADS – Rumble
SAVAGE BLIND GOD – This Ain’t The Summer Of Love

Horrible Halitosis’ Breathilizer
DIRECT ACTION – Derelict
SURROGATE BRAINS – Troubled Times
CORRUPTED MORALS – Quality Control
JUKE – Retail Therapy
DREADFUL CHILDREN – We’re the New Generation
THE PROSTITUTES – Derelict Degenerate

Rotten Ron is Killed By Meth
SUSS LAW – Savage
GOLPE TRAS GOLPE – En La Obscuridad
COUTEAX LATEX – Hostile Environment
WOODBOOT – Black Piss
PERVERTS AGAIN – You’re Not Taking Me To The Prom
ORNERYS – I’m in the Band

Halitosis takes it back
THE NOMADS – Real Gone Lover
AHEADS – Cat’s Eyes
MAMA – White Hen

Outro song:
THE FOUR EYES – Hat Nerd

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

