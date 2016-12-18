MRR Radio #1536 • 12/18/16
December 18th, 2016 by Hal
A buncha fuckin’ fucks fuckin’ it up or an evening of enchanting sounds to calm your troubled mind
Intro song:
FLESH TRADE – Stolen Generation
Rotten Ron – Hell is Fucking Hell is Hell
LEFT CROSS – Hell is Hell/Necromunda
DEATHLY EYE – Psycho Killer on the Loose
MOMMY – The Day I Turned Thirteen
WASTEDEADS – Rumble
SAVAGE BLIND GOD – This Ain’t The Summer Of Love
Horrible Halitosis’ Breathilizer
DIRECT ACTION – Derelict
SURROGATE BRAINS – Troubled Times
CORRUPTED MORALS – Quality Control
JUKE – Retail Therapy
DREADFUL CHILDREN – We’re the New Generation
THE PROSTITUTES – Derelict Degenerate
Rotten Ron is Killed By Meth
SUSS LAW – Savage
GOLPE TRAS GOLPE – En La Obscuridad
COUTEAX LATEX – Hostile Environment
WOODBOOT – Black Piss
PERVERTS AGAIN – You’re Not Taking Me To The Prom
ORNERYS – I’m in the Band
Halitosis takes it back
THE NOMADS – Real Gone Lover
AHEADS – Cat’s Eyes
MAMA – White Hen
Outro song:
THE FOUR EYES – Hat Nerd
