MRR Radio #1536 • 12/18/16

A buncha fuckin’ fucks fuckin’ it up or an evening of enchanting sounds to calm your troubled mind

Intro song:

FLESH TRADE – Stolen Generation



Rotten Ron – Hell is Fucking Hell is Hell

LEFT CROSS – Hell is Hell/Necromunda

DEATHLY EYE – Psycho Killer on the Loose

MOMMY – The Day I Turned Thirteen

WASTEDEADS – Rumble

SAVAGE BLIND GOD – This Ain’t The Summer Of Love



Horrible Halitosis’ Breathilizer

DIRECT ACTION – Derelict

SURROGATE BRAINS – Troubled Times

CORRUPTED MORALS – Quality Control

JUKE – Retail Therapy

DREADFUL CHILDREN – We’re the New Generation

THE PROSTITUTES – Derelict Degenerate

Rotten Ron is Killed By Meth

SUSS LAW – Savage

GOLPE TRAS GOLPE – En La Obscuridad

COUTEAX LATEX – Hostile Environment

WOODBOOT – Black Piss

PERVERTS AGAIN – You’re Not Taking Me To The Prom

ORNERYS – I’m in the Band

Halitosis takes it back

THE NOMADS – Real Gone Lover

AHEADS – Cat’s Eyes

MAMA – White Hen

Outro song:

THE FOUR EYES – Hat Nerd

