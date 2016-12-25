MRR Radio #1537 • 12/25/16


December 25th, 2016 by

Grace and Shivaun were joined by Chelsey and Brie of Not Shit, the only zine that matters! Blast this the next time you go skate.

MYDOLLS – Imposter

INDIREKT – Niemandsland
BIZON KIDZ – Thunder
SQUITS – Karate Aapje
JETSET – Vouraf

EDITH MASSEY – Punks Get Off the Grass
TRIXY Y LOS MANIÁTICOS – Ni un centavo mas
GAS – Sweet Emotion
KREMLYN – The Girl is Mine

GLUTAMATO YE-YE – Corazón Loco
TIGER TRAP – You and Me
LEUZEMIA – Astalculo
13th FLOOR ELEVATORS – Don’t Fall Down

ICE & THE ICED – We’ve Had Enough Now
NIKKI & THE CORVETTES – Young and Crazy
JACK & THE RIPPERS – No Desire
MARY MONDAY & THE BITCHES – I Gave My Punk Jacket To Ricky

YDI – Not Shit
TAMPAX – UFO Dictators
DISTURBED – I Don’t Believe

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

