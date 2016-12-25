MRR Radio #1537 • 12/25/16
December 25th, 2016 by Grace Ambrose
Grace and Shivaun were joined by Chelsey and Brie of Not Shit, the only zine that matters! Blast this the next time you go skate.
MYDOLLS – Imposter
INDIREKT – Niemandsland
BIZON KIDZ – Thunder
SQUITS – Karate Aapje
JETSET – Vouraf
EDITH MASSEY – Punks Get Off the Grass
TRIXY Y LOS MANIÁTICOS – Ni un centavo mas
GAS – Sweet Emotion
KREMLYN – The Girl is Mine
GLUTAMATO YE-YE – Corazón Loco
TIGER TRAP – You and Me
LEUZEMIA – Astalculo
13th FLOOR ELEVATORS – Don’t Fall Down
ICE & THE ICED – We’ve Had Enough Now
NIKKI & THE CORVETTES – Young and Crazy
JACK & THE RIPPERS – No Desire
MARY MONDAY & THE BITCHES – I Gave My Punk Jacket To Ricky
YDI – Not Shit
TAMPAX – UFO Dictators
DISTURBED – I Don’t Believe
