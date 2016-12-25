MRR Radio #1537 • 12/25/16

Grace and Shivaun were joined by Chelsey and Brie of Not Shit, the only zine that matters! Blast this the next time you go skate.

MYDOLLS – Imposter

INDIREKT – Niemandsland

BIZON KIDZ – Thunder

SQUITS – Karate Aapje

JETSET – Vouraf

EDITH MASSEY – Punks Get Off the Grass

TRIXY Y LOS MANIÁTICOS – Ni un centavo mas

GAS – Sweet Emotion

KREMLYN – The Girl is Mine

GLUTAMATO YE-YE – Corazón Loco

TIGER TRAP – You and Me

LEUZEMIA – Astalculo

13th FLOOR ELEVATORS – Don’t Fall Down

ICE & THE ICED – We’ve Had Enough Now

NIKKI & THE CORVETTES – Young and Crazy

JACK & THE RIPPERS – No Desire

MARY MONDAY & THE BITCHES – I Gave My Punk Jacket To Ricky

YDI – Not Shit

TAMPAX – UFO Dictators

DISTURBED – I Don’t Believe

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!