MRR Radio #1538 • 1/1/17

Polish band Government Flu stopped by at the end of their West Coast tour.

GOVERNMENT FLU – Sold Cheap

Lipek

SLOW ERASE – Crusaders

POST REGIMENT – Czarzly

HERESY – Nausea

INFEST – Mankind

Marcin

DEZERTER – XXI Wiek

UPRIGHT CITIZENS – Bombs of Peace

ARMIA – Jestem Drzeuo Jestem Ptak

IRON TO GOLD – The Power of One

Wolfi

VOWELS – What’s the Matter

MIND TRAP – Left Alone

EXTRA LUNGS – ! Mistook a Cop for a Tree

ORB – Druid

Rafal

SIEKIERA – Misiolse Puszy Šci

ANTICHRIST – And Game Over

OHYDA – Umarli

KNIFE IN THE LEG – Run This World

Robert

MOSKWA – Decyduj Sam (Anarchia)

THE CORPSE – Czasapokalipsy

DEUTER – Jeden Świat

SIEKIERA – Zabity

Tour Treats

XYLITOL – It’ll Slip

BAD BUGS – Disease

BUSTED OUTLOOK – Self Surrender

GOVERNMENT FLU – Walcz o Siebie

