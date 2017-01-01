MRR Radio #1538 • 1/1/17


January 1st, 2017 by

Polish band Government Flu stopped by at the end of their West Coast tour.

GOVERNMENT FLU – Sold Cheap

Lipek
SLOW ERASE – Crusaders
POST REGIMENT – Czarzly
HERESY – Nausea
INFEST – Mankind

Marcin
DEZERTER – XXI Wiek
UPRIGHT CITIZENS – Bombs of Peace
ARMIA – Jestem Drzeuo Jestem Ptak
IRON TO GOLD – The Power of One

Wolfi
VOWELS – What’s the Matter
MIND TRAP – Left Alone
EXTRA LUNGS – ! Mistook a Cop for a Tree
ORB – Druid

Rafal
SIEKIERA – Misiolse Puszy Šci
ANTICHRIST – And Game Over
OHYDA – Umarli
KNIFE IN THE LEG – Run This World

Robert
MOSKWA – Decyduj Sam (Anarchia)
THE CORPSE – Czasapokalipsy
DEUTER – Jeden Świat
SIEKIERA – Zabity

Tour Treats
XYLITOL – It’ll Slip
BAD BUGS – Disease
BUSTED OUTLOOK – Self Surrender

GOVERNMENT FLU – Walcz o Siebie

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

