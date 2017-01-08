MRR Radio #1539 • 1/8/17


January 8th, 2017 by

This week Matt fills the hour with some new shit, old shit, obscure shit, and raw ’77 shit. Non-stop punk shit!

Intro song:
ECONOCHRIST – Withdrawal

Purrkur Pillnikk

New Shit
NEON – Neon
3D – 2 Segundos
ULTRA – Libertad de Expresión
SYNDROME 81 – La Rouille du Quotidien
THE NODS – Chromatic Recollections

Obscure Shit
DESCONTROLADOS – Aburrimiento
PURRKUR PILLNIKK – Surprise
SWEETY PUNK – Don’t Care
THE BOLLOCKS – The Bitch
URBAN BANDITS – Machine to Mark
GWAR – World of Filth

Shit Cassettes
ESKROFULA – La Muerte en Tu Cara
NADSAT – Año 0
IDIOTA CIVILIZZATO – Idiota (parte 2)
HEAVY HANDS – Class Act

Raw ’77 Shit
THE NOW – Into the 80s
KILLJOYS – Johnny Won’t Get to Heaven
SOME CHICKEN – New Religion
LOCKJAW – Radio Call Sign
THE USERS – Sick of you

Outro songs:
EDDIE AND THE SUBTITLES – American Society
GWAR – Americanized

