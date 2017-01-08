MRR Radio #1539 • 1/8/17

This week Matt fills the hour with some new shit, old shit, obscure shit, and raw ’77 shit. Non-stop punk shit!

Intro song:

ECONOCHRIST – Withdrawal

New Shit

NEON – Neon

3D – 2 Segundos

ULTRA – Libertad de Expresión

SYNDROME 81 – La Rouille du Quotidien

THE NODS – Chromatic Recollections

Obscure Shit

DESCONTROLADOS – Aburrimiento

PURRKUR PILLNIKK – Surprise

SWEETY PUNK – Don’t Care

THE BOLLOCKS – The Bitch

URBAN BANDITS – Machine to Mark

GWAR – World of Filth

Shit Cassettes

ESKROFULA – La Muerte en Tu Cara

NADSAT – Año 0

IDIOTA CIVILIZZATO – Idiota (parte 2)

HEAVY HANDS – Class Act

Raw ’77 Shit

THE NOW – Into the 80s

KILLJOYS – Johnny Won’t Get to Heaven

SOME CHICKEN – New Religion

LOCKJAW – Radio Call Sign

THE USERS – Sick of you

Outro songs:

EDDIE AND THE SUBTITLES – American Society

GWAR – Americanized

