MRR Radio #1540 • 1/15/17

Former MRR columnist and current archive benefactor Bill Florio stopped by MRR Radio back in October to spin some eclectic tunes. Yo baby, ‘sup?

Intro song:

BUGOUT SOCIETY – Party Line

Couple New, Couple Old

LUTHERAN HEAT – That Boy

ADRENALIN O.D. – Rock ‘n’ Roll Gas Station (Español)

BORN LOOSE – I Loathe You

D.R.I. – Against Me

A Truly Mixed Bag

MALIGNUS YOUTH – I Think I Know

DOPPELSKANGERS – Gone Skitz

BASTARD – Slick Plot

SLOW DEATH – My Soul’s Like a Buick

THE WUSSIES – New Age

A Band Name Can Be a Sentence

ANIMAL CRACKERS – Heard It First on MTV

ATTACKED BY FISH PUNX RAIN AND RATS – Narvesen

ACCEL 4 – Gasoline

BLOWNAPART BASTARDS – Eco-Racism

MAUDE – Wooden Nickels

Some Holiday Cheer

CRUCIAL YOUTH – Santa Claus is Coming

TOTAL PASSOVER – Shower Door

VAGINAL DAVIS – Queens (Make the World Go Around)

LIL BUNNIES – Carrot Juice Stomp

KUNG FU MONKEYS – It Just Can’t Be Xmas Without You

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!