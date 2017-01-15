MRR Radio #1540 • 1/15/17
January 15th, 2017 by Kalou
Former MRR columnist and current archive benefactor Bill Florio stopped by MRR Radio back in October to spin some eclectic tunes. Yo baby, ‘sup?
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 55:55 — 76.9MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Intro song:
BUGOUT SOCIETY – Party Line
Couple New, Couple Old
LUTHERAN HEAT – That Boy
ADRENALIN O.D. – Rock ‘n’ Roll Gas Station (Español)
BORN LOOSE – I Loathe You
D.R.I. – Against Me
A Truly Mixed Bag
MALIGNUS YOUTH – I Think I Know
DOPPELSKANGERS – Gone Skitz
BASTARD – Slick Plot
SLOW DEATH – My Soul’s Like a Buick
THE WUSSIES – New Age
A Band Name Can Be a Sentence
ANIMAL CRACKERS – Heard It First on MTV
ATTACKED BY FISH PUNX RAIN AND RATS – Narvesen
ACCEL 4 – Gasoline
BLOWNAPART BASTARDS – Eco-Racism
MAUDE – Wooden Nickels
Some Holiday Cheer
CRUCIAL YOUTH – Santa Claus is Coming
TOTAL PASSOVER – Shower Door
VAGINAL DAVIS – Queens (Make the World Go Around)
LIL BUNNIES – Carrot Juice Stomp
KUNG FU MONKEYS – It Just Can’t Be Xmas Without You
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments