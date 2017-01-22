MRR Radio #1541 • 1/22/16

Amelia hosts Anarchy: Mutant Itch (Fresno) and Video Filth (Boston) bring you a Short Sharp Shock radio hour filled with some disordered tunes and chaotic speech.

Intro song:

VIDEO FILTH – Violent Struggle



BATTALION OF SAINTS – Buddies and PalsFEAR OF GOD – World Under My Finger NailDIRT SHIT – ExitNEGAZIONE – Tutto Dentro

BLOOD WASH THE DEAD CITY OF FRESNO:

AL KAPPOTT – Les Bras Muscles

BLUTTAT – I’m Feeling Down

SO WHAT – Why Kid Violence Rage

CAPITAL SCUM – Clutch the Flag

HEY GOTH FUCK OFF:

UNITED MUTATION – Final Solution

CHAOTIC DISCHORD – Never Trust a Friend

PEGGIO PUNX – Scemo

ENOLA GAY – Slere Bomber/Mere Magt

LOUD AND CLEAR:

BORN WITHOUT A FACE – Stubborn Beast Flesh

NO CHOICE – Nuclear Disaster

THE ABUSED – War Games

EPPU NORMAALI – Poliisi Pamputtaa Taas

I LOVE CHAOS U.K.:

E.N.T. – I’m a Bloody Fool

CHAOS U.K. – Control

SHOWCASE SHOWDOWN – Master Race

KAMBRONES – Exit

CHAOS U.K. – Global Domination

S.D.S. – Doomsday (DISCHARGE)

Outro songs:

MUTANT ITCH – Spider

MUTANT ITCH – Butcher Nights

