MRR Radio #1541 • 1/22/16


January 22nd, 2017 by

Amelia hosts Anarchy: Mutant Itch (Fresno) and Video Filth (Boston) bring you a Short Sharp Shock radio hour filled with some disordered tunes and chaotic speech.

Intro song:
VIDEO FILTH – Violent Struggle

Video Filth & Mutant Itch Noise


NO EXIT:
BATTALION OF SAINTS – Buddies and Pals
FEAR OF GOD – World Under My Finger Nail
DIRT SHIT – Exit
NEGAZIONE – Tutto Dentro

BLOOD WASH THE DEAD CITY OF FRESNO:
AL KAPPOTT – Les Bras Muscles
BLUTTAT – I’m Feeling Down
SO WHAT – Why Kid Violence Rage
CAPITAL SCUM – Clutch the Flag

HEY GOTH FUCK OFF:
UNITED MUTATION – Final Solution
CHAOTIC DISCHORD – Never Trust a Friend
PEGGIO PUNX – Scemo
ENOLA GAY – Slere Bomber/Mere Magt

LOUD AND CLEAR:
BORN WITHOUT A FACE – Stubborn Beast Flesh
NO CHOICE – Nuclear Disaster
THE ABUSED – War Games
EPPU NORMAALI – Poliisi Pamputtaa Taas

I LOVE CHAOS U.K.:
E.N.T. – I’m a Bloody Fool
CHAOS U.K. – Control
SHOWCASE SHOWDOWN – Master Race
KAMBRONES – Exit
CHAOS U.K. – Global Domination
S.D.S. – Doomsday (DISCHARGE)

Outro songs:
MUTANT ITCH – Spider
MUTANT ITCH – Butcher Nights

