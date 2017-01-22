MRR Radio #1541 • 1/22/16
January 22nd, 2017 by Amelia
Amelia hosts Anarchy: Mutant Itch (Fresno) and Video Filth (Boston) bring you a Short Sharp Shock radio hour filled with some disordered tunes and chaotic speech.
Intro song:
VIDEO FILTH – Violent Struggle
NO EXIT:
BATTALION OF SAINTS – Buddies and Pals
FEAR OF GOD – World Under My Finger Nail
DIRT SHIT – Exit
NEGAZIONE – Tutto Dentro
BLOOD WASH THE DEAD CITY OF FRESNO:
AL KAPPOTT – Les Bras Muscles
BLUTTAT – I’m Feeling Down
SO WHAT – Why Kid Violence Rage
CAPITAL SCUM – Clutch the Flag
HEY GOTH FUCK OFF:
UNITED MUTATION – Final Solution
CHAOTIC DISCHORD – Never Trust a Friend
PEGGIO PUNX – Scemo
ENOLA GAY – Slere Bomber/Mere Magt
LOUD AND CLEAR:
BORN WITHOUT A FACE – Stubborn Beast Flesh
NO CHOICE – Nuclear Disaster
THE ABUSED – War Games
EPPU NORMAALI – Poliisi Pamputtaa Taas
I LOVE CHAOS U.K.:
E.N.T. – I’m a Bloody Fool
CHAOS U.K. – Control
SHOWCASE SHOWDOWN – Master Race
KAMBRONES – Exit
CHAOS U.K. – Global Domination
S.D.S. – Doomsday (DISCHARGE)
Outro songs:
MUTANT ITCH – Spider
MUTANT ITCH – Butcher Nights
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
