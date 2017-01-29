MRR Radio #1542 • 1/29/17
January 29th, 2017 by Dan
DAME stops by and exhibits their top tier taste.
Intro song:
DAME – Hush
Meghan
DDT – Psychopath
CARMODY – Messengers of Love
KREMLYN – The Girl is Mine
SECOND CHAMBRE – Victoires Prochaines
SIN 34 – American America
Anna
TOZIBABE – Dezuje
PALE TV – Night Toys
THE TIGHTS – Cracked
NOCTURNAL PROJECTIONS – Isn’t That Strange
AMERICAN NUDISM – Future Shock
Diana
PSYCOTIC PINEAPPLE – I Wanna Get Rid of You
PINK TURNS BLUE – Walking on Both Sides
GHOST DANCE – A Deeper Blue
MESSAGE – Dernière Nuit
Outro song:
FLACCID – Concrete
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
