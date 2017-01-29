MRR Radio #1542 • 1/29/17

DAME stops by and exhibits their top tier taste.

Intro song:

DAME – Hush

Meghan

DDT – Psychopath

CARMODY – Messengers of Love

KREMLYN – The Girl is Mine

SECOND CHAMBRE – Victoires Prochaines

SIN 34 – American America

Anna

TOZIBABE – Dezuje

PALE TV – Night Toys

THE TIGHTS – Cracked

NOCTURNAL PROJECTIONS – Isn’t That Strange

AMERICAN NUDISM – Future Shock

Diana

PSYCOTIC PINEAPPLE – I Wanna Get Rid of You

PINK TURNS BLUE – Walking on Both Sides

GHOST DANCE – A Deeper Blue

MESSAGE – Dernière Nuit

Outro song:

FLACCID – Concrete

