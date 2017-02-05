MRR Radio #1543 • 2/5/17
February 5th, 2017 by Greg
Greg surfs on a wave of hate in a sea of studs.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:20 — 82.9MB)
Intro song:
LIQUIDS – I Killed Donald Trump
One
KREAMY ‘LECTRIC SANTA – Time Honored Tradition
ISOTOPE SOAP – Hate
LEMONADE – Gusano Borracho
LOST KIDS – Cola Freaks
Two
DANGUS TARKUS – Amerika
OVENS – Feel Like Shit / Hesh Sesh
NIP DRIVERS – Nip Driver
ADD/C – Country
LIVID – Be a Man
DARK / LIGHT – Dark Slash Light
Three
THE WAR GOES ON – Ugly Part of Town
RUDIMENTARY PENI – One and All
UKE OF PHILLIPS – House a Home
MYSTIC INANE – Manhood
PRIESTS – Nothing Feels Natural
Seventy Seven
GOOD THROB – Slick Dicks
PISS TEST – Methamphetamine 4 Cocaine Prices
ERIK NERVOUS – New Potatoes
WILD AT HEART – Blind Mirror
VEXX – Strength
BROKEN STRINGS – Look for Me
Outro song:
COME HOLY SPIRIT – Grand Island
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
