MRR Radio #1543 • 2/5/17

Greg surfs on a wave of hate in a sea of studs.

Intro song:

LIQUIDS – I Killed Donald Trump

One

KREAMY ‘LECTRIC SANTA – Time Honored Tradition

ISOTOPE SOAP – Hate

LEMONADE – Gusano Borracho

LOST KIDS – Cola Freaks

Two

DANGUS TARKUS – Amerika

OVENS – Feel Like Shit / Hesh Sesh

NIP DRIVERS – Nip Driver

ADD/C – Country

LIVID – Be a Man

DARK / LIGHT – Dark Slash Light

Three

THE WAR GOES ON – Ugly Part of Town

RUDIMENTARY PENI – One and All

UKE OF PHILLIPS – House a Home

MYSTIC INANE – Manhood

PRIESTS – Nothing Feels Natural

Seventy Seven

GOOD THROB – Slick Dicks

PISS TEST – Methamphetamine 4 Cocaine Prices

ERIK NERVOUS – New Potatoes

WILD AT HEART – Blind Mirror

VEXX – Strength

BROKEN STRINGS – Look for Me

Outro song:

COME HOLY SPIRIT – Grand Island

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!