MRR Radio #1545 • 2/19/17
February 19th, 2017 by MRR Radio
This week’s MRR Radio brings you punk from Syria, a Crass Records highlight and a strong anti-nazi message! Tune in!
Intro song:
PROPAGANDHI – Fuck The Border
No nazis, no way, no how!
DEAD KENNEDYS – Nazi Punks Fuck Off
KIDNAP – No SS
THE OPPRESSED – Nazi Skinhead
AUS ROTTEN – Fuck Nazi Sympathy
DOA – Nazi Training Camp
CROSSING CHAOS – Fuck Nazi
DOOM – Nazi Die
UNSEEN – Fuck the KKK
TOTAL CHAOS – Kill a Nazi
THE DICKS – Anti Klan
REAGAN YOUTH – New Aryans
GORILLA BISCUITS – Degradation
PROPAGANDHI – The Only Good Fascist Is a Dead Fascist
Crass Records!
ANTHRAX – Capitalism Is Cannibalism
FLUX OF PINK INDIANS – Neu Smell
CRASS = Big A Little A
RUDIMENTARY PENI – Sacrifice
CONFLICT – Conflict
HONEY BANE – You Can Be You
DIRT – Hiroshima
ZOUNDS – War
LACK OF KNOWLEDGE – We’re Looking For People
Outro song:
MAZHOTT – Mazhott (Syria)
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
