MRR Radio #1545 • 2/19/17

This week’s MRR Radio brings you punk from Syria, a Crass Records highlight and a strong anti-nazi message! Tune in!

Intro song:

PROPAGANDHI – Fuck The Border

DEAD KENNEDYS – Nazi Punks Fuck OffKIDNAP – No SSTHE OPPRESSED – Nazi SkinheadAUS ROTTEN – Fuck Nazi SympathyDOA – Nazi Training CampCROSSING CHAOS – Fuck NaziDOOM – Nazi DieUNSEEN – Fuck the KKKTOTAL CHAOS – Kill a NaziTHE DICKS – Anti KlanREAGAN YOUTH – New AryansGORILLA BISCUITS – DegradationPROPAGANDHI – The Only Good Fascist Is a Dead Fascist

Crass Records!

ANTHRAX – Capitalism Is Cannibalism

FLUX OF PINK INDIANS – Neu Smell

CRASS = Big A Little A

RUDIMENTARY PENI – Sacrifice

CONFLICT – Conflict

HONEY BANE – You Can Be You

DIRT – Hiroshima

ZOUNDS – War

LACK OF KNOWLEDGE – We’re Looking For People

Outro song:

MAZHOTT – Mazhott (Syria)

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!