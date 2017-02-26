MRR Radio #1546 • 2/26/17

Fuckin’ DRUMPF Pisses Us All OFF!

Intro song:

K9-67 – Sick

Rotten Ron is “sick” as sick as Sick!

FOLLETO – Ann

AUSENCIA – Cuantas Vidas

KARBONITE – Denial

PATSY – Nazis Are So Plain

SSYNDROM – History Hysteria/Death Shadow

Horrible Hal sez FUCK CANCER!

TRIGGERS – Let’s Mutate

ROTTEN LOVE – My Baby Is a Coeliac

THEE EVIL TWIN – Back in the Alley

GENUINE PARTS – Never Slow Down

GUIDA – Tartan Pants

BOATS! – Watch You

Rotten Ron destroys another 15 minutes of your time!

KRIEGSHOG – Feather

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS – Held Hostage

RED DEATH – Deterrence

LEMONADE – Forced Sterilization

TENEMENT RATS – Free to Make Jail

Hapless Hal… DOI!

ANTI-FACES – Respirar

NIGHT BIRDS – (I’m) Wired

DANGUS TARKUS – Amerika

LOVE SONGS – D

WET BRAIN – Don’t Worry About That Right Now

YOUTH AVOIDERS – Cruising Machine

Rotten Ron wastes a few more minutes

NUKE CULT – Stress Relief

Outro song:

D.O.A. – Fucked Up Donald

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!