MRR Radio #1547 • 3/5/17

AMBER ALERT: Pete’s run away from home and we can’t find him no matter how hard we look!

Maybe a favorite song will lure him home?

SUPERCHUNK – Ribbon

Pete’s splitsville

PANSY DIVISION – Cowboys are Frequently, Secretly, Fond of Eachother

AGATHA – You Know You

UNIVERSAL ORDER OF ARMAGEDDON – Painfully Obvious

CANINE – In/Destructable

BORN AGAINST – Bit Part in a Bad Movie

HAPPY FLOWERS – Toast Fire

Did he run away to join an art damaged pop band…

URANIUM CLUB – Small Fry

ERIK NERVOUS – New Potatoes

MOREDECAI – Want to Be

TVTV – I’m Trouble

VEGETABLE – Sol

WATERY LOVE – Ned’s Dreamcatcher

NACHTHEXEN – Cheer Up Luv

P.E.E. – IHOP

TINA, AGE 13 – Butterfly

LUNGFISH – Mated

…or is he trying to relive his hardcore youth?

MOTHER COUNTRY MOTHERFUCKERS – Gates of Renault

FIDDLEHEAD – Birds Nest

EWA BRAUN – love and love

Whatever he’s doing, wherever he is…

THE PLIMSOULS – A Million Miles Away

HOMOSTUPIDS – Wearing Sammy

