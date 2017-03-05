MRR Radio #1547 • 3/5/17
March 5th, 2017 by Langford
AMBER ALERT: Pete’s run away from home and we can’t find him no matter how hard we look!
Maybe a favorite song will lure him home?
SUPERCHUNK – Ribbon
Pete’s splitsville
PANSY DIVISION – Cowboys are Frequently, Secretly, Fond of Eachother
AGATHA – You Know You
UNIVERSAL ORDER OF ARMAGEDDON – Painfully Obvious
CANINE – In/Destructable
BORN AGAINST – Bit Part in a Bad Movie
HAPPY FLOWERS – Toast Fire
Did he run away to join an art damaged pop band…
URANIUM CLUB – Small Fry
ERIK NERVOUS – New Potatoes
MOREDECAI – Want to Be
TVTV – I’m Trouble
VEGETABLE – Sol
WATERY LOVE – Ned’s Dreamcatcher
NACHTHEXEN – Cheer Up Luv
P.E.E. – IHOP
TINA, AGE 13 – Butterfly
LUNGFISH – Mated
…or is he trying to relive his hardcore youth?
MOTHER COUNTRY MOTHERFUCKERS – Gates of Renault
FIDDLEHEAD – Birds Nest
EWA BRAUN – love and love
Whatever he’s doing, wherever he is…
THE PLIMSOULS – A Million Miles Away
HOMOSTUPIDS – Wearing Sammy
