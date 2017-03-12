MRR Radio #1548 • 3/12/17
March 12th, 2017 by Grace Ambrose
Mexico City’s DF dropped by the compound at the end of their west coast tour.
CADENAXO – Cadenaxo (Los Tirios)
DESOBEDIENCIA CIVIL – Padres y Patriarcas
ABORTICIDIO – Está Culero
ABSURDO – El Tabaco Apesta
POLO PEPO – San Felipe es Punk
MALCRIA – Consumismo Libertario
RIÑA – Vulnerables
NIÉGALO TODO – Niégalo Todo
DESPERFECTO – Olvidé
ATOXXICO – Punks de Mierda
TERCER MUNDO – Apatico
SACRIFICIO – Mátate, No Estés Chingando
LOS MONJO – Con Cerdos
REBEL’D PUNK – H.E.R.O.I
ORQUESTA EL MACABEO – Se pone difícil
CADENAXO – El Soberbio
CADENAXO – La Crisis en la Ciudad
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
