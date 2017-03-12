MRR Radio #1548 • 3/12/17

Mexico City’s DF dropped by the compound at the end of their west coast tour.

CADENAXO – Cadenaxo (Los Tirios)

DESOBEDIENCIA CIVIL – Padres y Patriarcas

ABORTICIDIO – Está Culero

ABSURDO – El Tabaco Apesta

POLO PEPO – San Felipe es Punk

MALCRIA – Consumismo Libertario

RIÑA – Vulnerables

NIÉGALO TODO – Niégalo Todo

DESPERFECTO – Olvidé

ATOXXICO – Punks de Mierda

TERCER MUNDO – Apatico

SACRIFICIO – Mátate, No Estés Chingando

LOS MONJO – Con Cerdos

REBEL’D PUNK – H.E.R.O.I

ORQUESTA EL MACABEO – Se pone difícil

CADENAXO – El Soberbio

CADENAXO – La Crisis en la Ciudad

