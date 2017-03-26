MRR Radio #1550 • 3/26/17

Berlin’s Piss take over MRR Radio at the tail end of their North American tour.

Intro song:

SHITLICKERS – War System

TERVEET KÄDET – Pissa ja paskaa

ARMLESS CHILDREN – Leper of Love

THE EX – The Well-Known Soldier

ESKORBUTO – Cualquier Lugar

ANTI-CIMEX – War Machine

TITMACHINE – I Wanna Be Your Dog

DISGUISE – No Chaos?

DISCLOSE – Once the War Started

ENNIO MORRICONE – Magic and Ecstasy

VAMPIRE – At Midnight I’ll Possess Your Corpse

SIDA – Balas de Justicia

DAF – Essen Dann Schlafen

DOLLY PARTON – Mule Skinner Blues

DEMONIOS SALVAJES – Hombre Animal

JIMMY SMACK – I Hate Life

PISS – Stuck in the Gutter

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!