MRR Radio #1550 • 3/26/17


March 26th, 2017 by

Berlin’s Piss take over MRR Radio at the tail end of their North American tour.

Intro song:
SHITLICKERS – War System

Photo: David Garcerán

TERVEET KÄDET – Pissa ja paskaa
ARMLESS CHILDREN – Leper of Love
THE EX – The Well-Known Soldier
ESKORBUTO – Cualquier Lugar
ANTI-CIMEX – War Machine
TITMACHINE – I Wanna Be Your Dog

DISGUISE – No Chaos?
DISCLOSE – Once the War Started
ENNIO MORRICONE – Magic and Ecstasy
VAMPIRE – At Midnight I’ll Possess Your Corpse

SIDA – Balas de Justicia
DAF – Essen Dann Schlafen
DOLLY PARTON – Mule Skinner Blues
DEMONIOS SALVAJES – Hombre Animal
JIMMY SMACK – I Hate Life

PISS – Stuck in the Gutter

