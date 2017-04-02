MRR Radio #1551 • 4/2/17


Amelia brings you the finest from her recently played vinyl stack in great anticipation of her first trip to Japan in a few days and some Crass.

Harsh Immortal

Intro:
R.U.G. – Deathly Fighter

Satisfactory Meal
GHOUL – Street Gangs
EXECUTE – Nasty Nasty Nasty
RUSTLER – I Need Love
RUSTLER – Wet Men Song

Blunt Sleazy
BONES – Sex!
GHOUL – Oi Oi Oi
GAGIZE – Final Revolution

You Can’t Escape
L.S.D. – 憎悪戦争
L.S.D. – L.S.D.
S.H.I. – Theme
POIKKEUS – Katsmesser
DOOM – Financial Coup
DOOM – Police Bastard

War is Over if You Want It
CRASS – Anthem for Doomed Youth
CRASS – How Does It Feel (To Be the Mother of a 1000 Dead?)

Outro:
R.U.G. – Crazy Bomber

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

