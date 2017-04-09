MRR Radio #1552 • 4/9/17

Dan finds easy gold in the new bins, and Arielle makes her DJ debut!

Intro song:

RANK/XEROX – M.Y.T.H.

Dan

SOFT CHEEK – Fodder

BLEEDING GUMS – Tether

S-21 – Brass Gavel

THE WAD – Benny’s Business

UV-TV – Lilith

Arielle: Alien-nation

THE HASKELS – Taking the City By Storm

THE PUDZ – Take Me To Your Leader

HÜSKER DÜ – Books About UFOs

REZILLOS – Destination Venus

WIPERS – Alien Boy

Arielle

EPPU NORMAALI – Poliisi Pamputtaa Taas

SUB KIDS – Boots on Cars

THE 101ERS – Keys To Your Heart

Dan

BB EYE – Big Cicada

WARM BODIES – At the Laundromat

LOST SYSTEM – Medical Study

NOSFERATU – Spectator

Dan

ACRYLICS – Despair

NOSEBLEED – Lowlife

LYSOL – Knucklehead

Outro song:

RAYS – Attic

