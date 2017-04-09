MRR Radio #1552 • 4/9/17
April 9th, 2017 by Dan
Dan finds easy gold in the new bins, and Arielle makes her DJ debut!
Intro song:
RANK/XEROX – M.Y.T.H.
Dan
SOFT CHEEK – Fodder
BLEEDING GUMS – Tether
S-21 – Brass Gavel
THE WAD – Benny’s Business
UV-TV – Lilith
Arielle: Alien-nation
THE HASKELS – Taking the City By Storm
THE PUDZ – Take Me To Your Leader
HÜSKER DÜ – Books About UFOs
REZILLOS – Destination Venus
WIPERS – Alien Boy
Arielle
EPPU NORMAALI – Poliisi Pamputtaa Taas
SUB KIDS – Boots on Cars
THE 101ERS – Keys To Your Heart
Dan
BB EYE – Big Cicada
WARM BODIES – At the Laundromat
LOST SYSTEM – Medical Study
NOSFERATU – Spectator
Dan
ACRYLICS – Despair
NOSEBLEED – Lowlife
LYSOL – Knucklehead
Outro song:
RAYS – Attic
