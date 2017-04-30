MRR Radio #1555 • 4/30/17

Davey Bones joins Rob at MRR Radio for a killer set of local goth, darkwave and synth! Tune in and rock out!

Intro song:

THE RAZOR SKYLINE – Vittoria

ALARIC – Mirror

ROADSIDE MEMORIA – Burn Six Feet

ESSES – Burning

ALTAR DE FEY – Death to My Enemies

INTROFLIRT – Precious Thread

IN LETTER FORM – High Line

OTZI – Spies Like Us

BITTER FRUIT – Daddy Lust

ZANNA NERA – Heretic’s Oblation

THE BEDROOM WITCH – Wheel of Misfortune

Outro song:

VORE AURORA – Envenom

