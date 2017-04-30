MRR Radio #1555 • 4/30/17
April 30th, 2017 by Rob
Davey Bones joins Rob at MRR Radio for a killer set of local goth, darkwave and synth! Tune in and rock out!
Intro song:
THE RAZOR SKYLINE – Vittoria
ALARIC – Mirror
ROADSIDE MEMORIA – Burn Six Feet
ESSES – Burning
ALTAR DE FEY – Death to My Enemies
INTROFLIRT – Precious Thread
IN LETTER FORM – High Line
OTZI – Spies Like Us
BITTER FRUIT – Daddy Lust
ZANNA NERA – Heretic’s Oblation
THE BEDROOM WITCH – Wheel of Misfortune
Outro song:
VORE AURORA – Envenom
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
