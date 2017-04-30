MRR Radio #1555 • 4/30/17


April 30th, 2017 by

Davey Bones joins Rob at MRR Radio for a killer set of local goth, darkwave and synth! Tune in and rock out!

Intro song:
THE RAZOR SKYLINE – Vittoria

Roadside Memorial!

ALARIC – Mirror
ROADSIDE MEMORIA – Burn Six Feet

ESSES – Burning
ALTAR DE FEY – Death to My Enemies

INTROFLIRT – Precious Thread
IN LETTER FORM – High Line

OTZI – Spies Like Us
BITTER FRUIT – Daddy Lust

ZANNA NERA – Heretic’s Oblation
THE BEDROOM WITCH – Wheel of Misfortune

Outro song:
VORE AURORA – Envenom

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

