MRR Radio #1558 • 5/21/17
May 21st, 2017 by Grace Ambrose
Grace tours the new bins and the earworms slithering through the recesses of her mind…
Intro song:
PSYCHO SIN – Everything’s Fucked Up
PAGANS – Dead End America
VITAL IDLES – My Sentiments
AMY AND THE ANGELS – I Hate Being In Love
Y-PANTS – You’re Off the Hook
VAIN AIMS – Count
FOTZEN POWER GERMANY – Fischgräte
NIXE – Happens
KATE FAGAN – I Don’t Want to Be Too Cool
VILETONES – Screaming Fist
THE NEXT – Cheap Rewards
SUICIDE SQUAD – New World in the Morning
RAMONES – Something to Believe In
PLASTIC TONES – The Eyes
LES CALAMITES – Toutes Les Nuites
THE PACIFICS – When I’m Gone
YOUNG MARBLE GIANTS – Final Day
THE RATS – Broken Wire Telephone
HANS-A-PLAST – Sex Sex Sex
REPTILE RANCH – W.T.B.
