MRR Radio #1558 • 5/21/17

Grace tours the new bins and the earworms slithering through the recesses of her mind…

Intro song:

PSYCHO SIN – Everything’s Fucked Up

PAGANS – Dead End America

VITAL IDLES – My Sentiments

AMY AND THE ANGELS – I Hate Being In Love

Y-PANTS – You’re Off the Hook

VAIN AIMS – Count

FOTZEN POWER GERMANY – Fischgräte

NIXE – Happens

KATE FAGAN – I Don’t Want to Be Too Cool

VILETONES – Screaming Fist

THE NEXT – Cheap Rewards

SUICIDE SQUAD – New World in the Morning

RAMONES – Something to Believe In

PLASTIC TONES – The Eyes

LES CALAMITES – Toutes Les Nuites

THE PACIFICS – When I’m Gone

YOUNG MARBLE GIANTS – Final Day

THE RATS – Broken Wire Telephone

HANS-A-PLAST – Sex Sex Sex

REPTILE RANCH – W.T.B.

