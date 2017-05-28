MRR Radio #1559 • 5/28/17
May 28th, 2017 by Matt Badenhop
Special guests FUTURO from São Paulo take over the airwaves and feed you a fat helping of their favorite punk tunes.
Intro song:
FUTURO – A Torre da Derrota
Pedro kicks things off with psych inspired punk
SALVATION ARMY – Mind Gardens
THE LEFT – Hell
UNITED MUTATION – Take Your Pick
VISIONS OF CHANGE – Roundabout and Swings
HÜSKER DÜ – Pink Turns to Blue
Bá just plays what he likes
B.U.S.H. – Alucinado
FEED YOUR HEAD – Thoughts in Motion
BIKINI KILL – Magnet
ARTICLES OF FAITH – Wasn’t I Right
DRUNK INJUNS – For Real
Xopô likes stuff too!
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY – Rememoration
PLEASURE LEFTISTS – Private Persons
GORILLA ANGREB – Astma
DIÄT – Toonie
MASSHYSTERI – Satans Barn
Mila showcases some of her influences
MERCENÁRIAS – Policia
INTENSE DEGREE – Victim In Pain
SACRILEGE – Blind Acceptance
THE COMES – Dirt Off
SADO NATION – We’re Not Equal
Outro song:
INFECT – Oque Há De Se Fazer?
