MRR Radio #1559 • 5/28/17

Special guests FUTURO from São Paulo take over the airwaves and feed you a fat helping of their favorite punk tunes.

Intro song:

FUTURO – A Torre da Derrota

Pedro kicks things off with psych inspired punk

SALVATION ARMY – Mind Gardens

THE LEFT – Hell

UNITED MUTATION – Take Your Pick

VISIONS OF CHANGE – Roundabout and Swings

HÜSKER DÜ – Pink Turns to Blue

Bá just plays what he likes

B.U.S.H. – Alucinado

FEED YOUR HEAD – Thoughts in Motion

BIKINI KILL – Magnet

ARTICLES OF FAITH – Wasn’t I Right

DRUNK INJUNS – For Real

Xopô likes stuff too!

DAYLIGHT ROBBERY – Rememoration

PLEASURE LEFTISTS – Private Persons

GORILLA ANGREB – Astma

DIÄT – Toonie

MASSHYSTERI – Satans Barn

Mila showcases some of her influences

MERCENÁRIAS – Policia

INTENSE DEGREE – Victim In Pain

SACRILEGE – Blind Acceptance

THE COMES – Dirt Off

SADO NATION – We’re Not Equal

Outro song:

INFECT – Oque Há De Se Fazer?

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!