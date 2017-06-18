MRR Radio #1562 • 6/18/17

Dan digs for choice new tracks, as Paul tries new ways to record.

Intro song:

THE DOGS – Fed Up



FEMME KRAWALL – Uhuras DiscosMACHO BOYS – Pig SweatTROPICAL TRASH – Early WishC.H.E.W. – Narcoleptics / Half PintBETA BOYS – High on Drugs

Paul:

SCREAMING SNEAKERS – Violent Days

YOUTH BRIGADE – Violence

BLACK REBELS – It’s Time of Violence

ZOUNDS – War

NEWTOWN NEUROTICS – Mindless Violence

Second Dig:

EXIT ORDER – Mass Panic

FYPM – Dumbed Down

XYLITOL – It’ll Slip

COKE BUST – Community Abuser

S.H.I.T. Individuation (Twenty Nothing)

Third Dig:

APOGEE SOUND CLUB – Hungover Again

SUNBATHER – My Dreams

AYE NAKO – Half Dome

WHOOPERUPS – Karaoke

Outro song:

ROHT – Strákarnir Okkar

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!