MRR Radio #1562 • 6/18/17
June 18th, 2017 by Dan
Dan digs for choice new tracks, as Paul tries new ways to record.
Intro song:
THE DOGS – Fed Up
First Dig:
FEMME KRAWALL – Uhuras Discos
MACHO BOYS – Pig Sweat
TROPICAL TRASH – Early Wish
C.H.E.W. – Narcoleptics / Half Pint
BETA BOYS – High on Drugs
Paul:
SCREAMING SNEAKERS – Violent Days
YOUTH BRIGADE – Violence
BLACK REBELS – It’s Time of Violence
ZOUNDS – War
NEWTOWN NEUROTICS – Mindless Violence
Second Dig:
EXIT ORDER – Mass Panic
FYPM – Dumbed Down
XYLITOL – It’ll Slip
COKE BUST – Community Abuser
S.H.I.T. Individuation (Twenty Nothing)
Third Dig:
APOGEE SOUND CLUB – Hungover Again
SUNBATHER – My Dreams
AYE NAKO – Half Dome
WHOOPERUPS – Karaoke
Outro song:
ROHT – Strákarnir Okkar
