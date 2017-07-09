MRR Radio #1565 • 7/9/17
July 9th, 2017 by Rob
Rob revisits some of the bands he used to review for his old MRR heavy music column “Screams From The Gutter”. Double hand horn warning ahead!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:48 — 80.9MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Intro song:
DYSTOPIA – Anger Brought By Disease
Anger
BUZZOV*EN – At A Loss
CAVITY – Shake Em’ On Down
DAMAD – Addict Arcade
CATTLEPRESS – Celebration of Wounds (Greetings From My Gut)
EYEHATEGOD – Shoplift
KARP – DUeling Banshees
GRIEF – I Hate You
MAN IS THE BASTARD – Heretic’s Fork
Aggression
ACME – Blind
BOTCH – Saint Matthew Returns To The Womb
CAVE IN – Moral Eclipse
ACRID – Synaptic Overload
CONVERGE – My Unsaid Everything
MORSER – Kirchang
COALESCE – Have Patience
SYSTRAL – Narrow Minded-Criteria
Outro song:
DISEMBODIED – Anvil Chandelier
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments