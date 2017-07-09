MRR Radio #1565 • 7/9/17

Rob revisits some of the bands he used to review for his old MRR heavy music column “Screams From The Gutter”. Double hand horn warning ahead!

Intro song:

DYSTOPIA – Anger Brought By Disease

Anger

BUZZOV*EN – At A Loss

CAVITY – Shake Em’ On Down

DAMAD – Addict Arcade

CATTLEPRESS – Celebration of Wounds (Greetings From My Gut)

EYEHATEGOD – Shoplift

KARP – DUeling Banshees

GRIEF – I Hate You

MAN IS THE BASTARD – Heretic’s Fork

Aggression

ACME – Blind

BOTCH – Saint Matthew Returns To The Womb

CAVE IN – Moral Eclipse

ACRID – Synaptic Overload

CONVERGE – My Unsaid Everything

MORSER – Kirchang

COALESCE – Have Patience

SYSTRAL – Narrow Minded-Criteria

Outro song:

DISEMBODIED – Anvil Chandelier

