MRR Radio #1568 • 7/30/17

“I play ’em as I see ’em”

Intro song:

GRIT – Concrete Sea

i

ARCTIC FLOWERS – Slouching Towards Bethlehem

STREET EATERS – Means

NAG – No Flag

EASY HABITS – Party King

DEVIOUS ONES – Djarum Summers

ii

KRIMEWATCH – Machismo

OBSTRUCTION – Salvation

WRETCHED – Spero Venga la Guerra

GAZM – Fuck You

CLITERATI – Mocked By God/Know God No Love

iii

RATA NEGRA – Gente

NERVE QUAKES – Honey Hive

COLD INSTITUTION – Stay Awake

SONGS FOR MOMS – Leap Now

P.S. ELIOT – Broken Record

iv

PROTEX – Waiting for the Sign

VÄGRA – Chemtrails

FRIED EGG – Halfassed Hand

TRAUMA HARNESS – Leechman

STRUL – Blil Aldrig Dom

Outro songs:

STATIC EYES – The Thaw

MAGIC CITY – Oogha Boogha

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!