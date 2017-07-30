MRR Radio #1568 • 7/30/17
July 30th, 2017 by Dan
“I play ’em as I see ’em”
Intro song:
GRIT – Concrete Sea
i
ARCTIC FLOWERS – Slouching Towards Bethlehem
STREET EATERS – Means
NAG – No Flag
EASY HABITS – Party King
DEVIOUS ONES – Djarum Summers
ii
KRIMEWATCH – Machismo
OBSTRUCTION – Salvation
WRETCHED – Spero Venga la Guerra
GAZM – Fuck You
CLITERATI – Mocked By God/Know God No Love
iii
RATA NEGRA – Gente
NERVE QUAKES – Honey Hive
COLD INSTITUTION – Stay Awake
SONGS FOR MOMS – Leap Now
P.S. ELIOT – Broken Record
iv
PROTEX – Waiting for the Sign
VÄGRA – Chemtrails
FRIED EGG – Halfassed Hand
TRAUMA HARNESS – Leechman
STRUL – Blil Aldrig Dom
Outro songs:
STATIC EYES – The Thaw
MAGIC CITY – Oogha Boogha
