MRR Radio #1568 • 7/30/17


July 30th, 2017 by

“I play ’em as I see ’em”

Intro song:
GRIT – Concrete Sea

Cold Institution

Cold Institution

i
ARCTIC FLOWERS – Slouching Towards Bethlehem
STREET EATERS – Means
NAG – No Flag
EASY HABITS – Party King
DEVIOUS ONES – Djarum Summers

ii
KRIMEWATCH – Machismo
OBSTRUCTION – Salvation
WRETCHED – Spero Venga la Guerra
GAZM – Fuck You
CLITERATI – Mocked By God/Know God No Love

iii
RATA NEGRA – Gente
NERVE QUAKES – Honey Hive
COLD INSTITUTION – Stay Awake
SONGS FOR MOMS – Leap Now
P.S. ELIOT – Broken Record

iv
PROTEX – Waiting for the Sign
VÄGRA – Chemtrails
FRIED EGG – Halfassed Hand
TRAUMA HARNESS – Leechman
STRUL – Blil Aldrig Dom

Outro songs:
STATIC EYES – The Thaw
MAGIC CITY – Oogha Boogha

