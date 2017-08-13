MRR Radio #1570 • 8/13/17
August 13th, 2017 by Layla
Layla devastates and dismays with new sounds for old people/old sounds for new people.
Intro song:
THEE HEADCOATEES – Gotta Get Inside That Boy’s Mind
Slick picks from the new and now pile
NEON – Neon
NOTS – Cruel Friend
SNIVELLING SHITS – Et Moi Et Moi Et Moi
JANITOR SCUM – I Don’t Wanna Mee Mee
SHUX – I Don’t Wanna Indoor Toilet
PALBERTA – Holiday
Back in the stacks oldynmoldy
URINALS – Hologram
MILKSHAKES – Love Can Lose
THE TENANT – TV Pharmaceuticals
THE EMBARRASSMENT – Celebrity Art Party
TELEVISION PERSONALITIES – Parties in Chelsea
Current affairs
CHAIN AND THE GANG – Devitalize
TRAMPOLINE TEAM – I Don’t Play Games
MUTUAL JERK – He’s Harmless
PIECE WAR – Ice is Melting
LEBENDEN TOTEN – Static
Outro songs:
KYAH – Mine
MIKA MIKO – Bastard in Love
