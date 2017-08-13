MRR Radio #1570 • 8/13/17


August 13th, 2017 by

Layla devastates and dismays with new sounds for old people/old sounds for new people.

Intro song:
THEE HEADCOATEES – Gotta Get Inside That Boy’s Mind

Slick picks from the new and now pile
NEON – Neon
NOTS – Cruel Friend
SNIVELLING SHITS – Et Moi Et Moi Et Moi
JANITOR SCUM – I Don’t Wanna Mee Mee
SHUX – I Don’t Wanna Indoor Toilet
PALBERTA – Holiday

Back in the stacks oldynmoldy
URINALS – Hologram
MILKSHAKES – Love Can Lose
THE TENANT – TV Pharmaceuticals
THE EMBARRASSMENT – Celebrity Art Party
TELEVISION PERSONALITIES – Parties in Chelsea

Current affairs
CHAIN AND THE GANG – Devitalize
TRAMPOLINE TEAM – I Don’t Play Games
MUTUAL JERK – He’s Harmless
PIECE WAR – Ice is Melting
LEBENDEN TOTEN – Static

Outro songs:
KYAH – Mine
MIKA MIKO – Bastard in Love

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

