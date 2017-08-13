MRR Radio #1570 • 8/13/17

Layla devastates and dismays with new sounds for old people/old sounds for new people.

Intro song:

THEE HEADCOATEES – Gotta Get Inside That Boy’s Mind

Slick picks from the new and now pile

NEON – Neon

NOTS – Cruel Friend

SNIVELLING SHITS – Et Moi Et Moi Et Moi

JANITOR SCUM – I Don’t Wanna Mee Mee

SHUX – I Don’t Wanna Indoor Toilet

PALBERTA – Holiday

Back in the stacks oldynmoldy

URINALS – Hologram

MILKSHAKES – Love Can Lose

THE TENANT – TV Pharmaceuticals

THE EMBARRASSMENT – Celebrity Art Party

TELEVISION PERSONALITIES – Parties in Chelsea

Current affairs

CHAIN AND THE GANG – Devitalize

TRAMPOLINE TEAM – I Don’t Play Games

MUTUAL JERK – He’s Harmless

PIECE WAR – Ice is Melting

LEBENDEN TOTEN – Static

Outro songs:

KYAH – Mine

MIKA MIKO – Bastard in Love

