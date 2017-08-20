MRR Radio #1571 • 8/20/17
August 20th, 2017 by Grace Ambrose
Fried Egg swung by to scramble our feeble minds….
Intro song:
FRIED EGG – Teeth
SAM RICHARDSON
THE LANDLORDS – Stigmata
LSD – Kill
SHOTGUN SOLUTION – Shotgun
THE DEFEX – Machine Gun Love
THE GENERAL FOODZ – Be So Funny
SAM ROBERTS
CONFUSE – Indignation A.I.
T WRECK – Contact
DARVOCETS – CONTACTEE
OUT COLD – Can’t Win
INMATES – Kuso
TYLER
BLIGHT – Dream Was Dead
GLOOM – Wargasm
UNITED MUTATION – Zone
DEEP 6 – Ghost Ride
D-CLONE – Life is..
ERIK
CHAIN GANG – Son of Sam
FRICTION – Pistol
MASSMEDIA – Das Jazz
HEADCLEANERS – Dying in Maze
FRANTIX – You’re Ill
KFTH ROCK BLOCK
DICKS – Anti-Klan (Part 1)
DICKS – Rich Daddy
DICKS – No Nazi’s Friend
DICKS – Bourgeois Fascist Pig
DICKS – Anti-Klan (Part 2)
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
