MRR Radio #1571 • 8/20/17


August 20th, 2017 by

Fried Egg swung by to scramble our feeble minds….

Intro song:
FRIED EGG – Teeth

Photo by Martin Sorrondeguy

SAM RICHARDSON
THE LANDLORDS – Stigmata
LSD – Kill
SHOTGUN SOLUTION – Shotgun
THE DEFEX – Machine Gun Love
THE GENERAL FOODZ – Be So Funny

SAM ROBERTS
CONFUSE – Indignation A.I.
T WRECK – Contact
DARVOCETS – CONTACTEE
OUT COLD – Can’t Win
INMATES – Kuso

TYLER
BLIGHT – Dream Was Dead
GLOOM – Wargasm
UNITED MUTATION – Zone
DEEP 6 – Ghost Ride
D-CLONE – Life is..

ERIK
CHAIN GANG – Son of Sam
FRICTION – Pistol
MASSMEDIA – Das Jazz
HEADCLEANERS – Dying in Maze
FRANTIX – You’re Ill

KFTH ROCK BLOCK
DICKS – Anti-Klan (Part 1)
DICKS – Rich Daddy
DICKS – No Nazi’s Friend
DICKS – Bourgeois Fascist Pig
DICKS – Anti-Klan (Part 2)

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

Categories : MRR Radio, MRR Radio Podcast

