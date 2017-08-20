MRR Radio #1571 • 8/20/17

Fried Egg swung by to scramble our feeble minds….

Intro song:

FRIED EGG – Teeth

SAM RICHARDSON

THE LANDLORDS – Stigmata

LSD – Kill

SHOTGUN SOLUTION – Shotgun

THE DEFEX – Machine Gun Love

THE GENERAL FOODZ – Be So Funny

SAM ROBERTS

CONFUSE – Indignation A.I.

T WRECK – Contact

DARVOCETS – CONTACTEE

OUT COLD – Can’t Win

INMATES – Kuso

TYLER

BLIGHT – Dream Was Dead

GLOOM – Wargasm

UNITED MUTATION – Zone

DEEP 6 – Ghost Ride

D-CLONE – Life is..

ERIK

CHAIN GANG – Son of Sam

FRICTION – Pistol

MASSMEDIA – Das Jazz

HEADCLEANERS – Dying in Maze

FRANTIX – You’re Ill

KFTH ROCK BLOCK

DICKS – Anti-Klan (Part 1)

DICKS – Rich Daddy

DICKS – No Nazi’s Friend

DICKS – Bourgeois Fascist Pig

DICKS – Anti-Klan (Part 2)

