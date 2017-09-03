MRR Radio #1573 • 9/3/17

MRR Remote Radio reaches London and meets up with Anne Marie, Alex and Creg of collectively-run social centre DIY Space for London to chat about its set-up, mission and ethos (and also to play some refreshing new music!).

For more information on DSFL or to get involved, check out their website: diyspaceforlondon.org. More of Alex and Anne Marie’s band Charmpit can be heard on their Bandcamp page. They’ll be playing at DIY Space for London’s second birthday weekend festivities on 16th September.

If you’re interested in producing your own Remote Radio show *protected email* . Don’t be put off by lack of experience – we can help!

Intro song:

BEST PRAXIS – Strong White Male

Creg’s DSFL picks

NACHTHEXEN – Cheer Up Luv

SLUM OF LEGS – Doll Like

SOLUTION HOURS – Into the Sea

Alex makes choices

LITTLE FISTS – Tyler Is Not a Feminist

FRESH – These Things Are Not That Fun

CABRAMACABRA – Clover

Sam’s First Timers selects

BITCH HUNT – Lost My Shit

LANE – Margarita

THE PEOPLE THAT WE LIKE – Perimenopause

Anne Marie digs…

JUNK – Car

BIG JOANIE – Dream No. 9

MILITANT GIRLFRIEND – Segue

Outro songs:

CHARLA FANTASMA – Late for Work

CHARMPIT – Vacation

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!