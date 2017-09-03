MRR Radio #1573 • 9/3/17
September 3rd, 2017 by Kalou
MRR Remote Radio reaches London and meets up with Anne Marie, Alex and Creg of collectively-run social centre DIY Space for London to chat about its set-up, mission and ethos (and also to play some refreshing new music!).
For more information on DSFL or to get involved, check out their website: diyspaceforlondon.org. More of Alex and Anne Marie’s band Charmpit can be heard on their Bandcamp page. They’ll be playing at DIY Space for London’s second birthday weekend festivities on 16th September.
If you’re interested in producing your own Remote Radio show . Don’t be put off by lack of experience – we can help!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 59:35 — 81.9MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Intro song:
BEST PRAXIS – Strong White Male
Creg’s DSFL picks
NACHTHEXEN – Cheer Up Luv
SLUM OF LEGS – Doll Like
SOLUTION HOURS – Into the Sea
Alex makes choices
LITTLE FISTS – Tyler Is Not a Feminist
FRESH – These Things Are Not That Fun
CABRAMACABRA – Clover
Sam’s First Timers selects
BITCH HUNT – Lost My Shit
LANE – Margarita
THE PEOPLE THAT WE LIKE – Perimenopause
Anne Marie digs…
JUNK – Car
BIG JOANIE – Dream No. 9
MILITANT GIRLFRIEND – Segue
Outro songs:
CHARLA FANTASMA – Late for Work
CHARMPIT – Vacation
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments