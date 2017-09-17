MRR Radio #1575 • 9/17/17
September 17th, 2017 by Hal
Horrible Hal gets stuck in the not-so-oldies while Rotten Ron crushes your skull
Intro song:
SKULL CRACK – Pyromaniac
Horrible Hal – Moldy Oldies
THE CROSS TOPS – Rough and Rowdy Ways
MAD PARADE – Bitter End
FIT FOR ABUSE – Torn in Two
WAR TRIBE – Lurking Shadows
THE BAR FEEDERS – Bowlin’ with a Swollen Colon
Rotten Ron – Building Walls Around Your Face
CONDOR – Condor
SS-20 – Virginidad Sacudida
THE BRAT – Brain Sparks
STRANGERS – The Blvd
NARCO ESTADO – No Te Importa Nada
Horrible Halitosis – Plugged UP
THE BANANAS – I Gotta Be Me
POUNDED CLOWN – Trashmen
YEAR OF THE FIST – Killer on the Road
CAVEMEN – Dog on a Chain
BRAIN BATS – Roadkill from Outterspace
DEAD ON THE WIRE – Bombay Beach
Rotten Ron – Kill the Government! Fuck The President!
RC BOYS – Secret Romance
AUSENCIA – Monotonia
SKIDS – Alright with Me
PINEN – Contademocracia
SEDICION – Fuera De Control
ANTISEEN – The Favors Are Over
Halitosis & Rotten Ron shout out to ADAM!
BASEBALL FURIES – Coney Island U.S.A.
Outro song:
THE BALONEY HEADS – Life’s Rough
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
