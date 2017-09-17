MRR Radio #1575 • 9/17/17

Horrible Hal gets stuck in the not-so-oldies while Rotten Ron crushes your skull

Intro song:

SKULL CRACK – Pyromaniac

Horrible Hal – Moldy Oldies

THE CROSS TOPS – Rough and Rowdy Ways

MAD PARADE – Bitter End

FIT FOR ABUSE – Torn in Two

WAR TRIBE – Lurking Shadows

THE BAR FEEDERS – Bowlin’ with a Swollen Colon

Rotten Ron – Building Walls Around Your Face

CONDOR – Condor

SS-20 – Virginidad Sacudida

THE BRAT – Brain Sparks

STRANGERS – The Blvd

NARCO ESTADO – No Te Importa Nada

Horrible Halitosis – Plugged UP

THE BANANAS – I Gotta Be Me

POUNDED CLOWN – Trashmen

YEAR OF THE FIST – Killer on the Road

CAVEMEN – Dog on a Chain

BRAIN BATS – Roadkill from Outterspace

DEAD ON THE WIRE – Bombay Beach

Rotten Ron – Kill the Government! Fuck The President!

RC BOYS – Secret Romance

AUSENCIA – Monotonia

SKIDS – Alright with Me

PINEN – Contademocracia

SEDICION – Fuera De Control

ANTISEEN – The Favors Are Over

Halitosis & Rotten Ron shout out to ADAM!

BASEBALL FURIES – Coney Island U.S.A.

Outro song:

THE BALONEY HEADS – Life’s Rough

