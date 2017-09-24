MRR Radio #1576 • 9/24/17

It’s a radio show. On the internet. What exactly did you expect? We played songs.

Fuck cancer.

HÜSKER DÜ – Diane

Give it up for Pete. He’s over 40, he’s a foreman at a job he hates, and he still manages to drag up some enthusiasm to pick out 4 new records for you. All for you.

GHOSTED – Swan Song

THE CAVE MEN – Ca Ca (My Wall)

BO!ROCK – トドノツマリ イン ザ ムード (In the Mood After All)

YOUNG CONSERVATIVES – Pure Desire

Crossed out (the set of 5 songs about crosses and crucifixes, not the band).

CRUCIFIX – Prejudice

RVINES – Piss Cross

JERRY’S KIDS – Crucify Me

CLOACA – Nailed to Our Crosses

RUDIMENTARY PENI – Flesh Crucifix

Man, like, just make your own tool joke. They’re all basically as good as each other.

HAMMERHEAD – Anvil

SQUIRREL BAIT – Hammering So Hard

BIG BLACK – Pavement Saw

BOLD – Nailed to the X

FUGAZI – Returning the Screw

RORSCHACH – My Mind’s in a Vice (And it’s Cranked Real Tight)

***Flagged for inappropriate content***

BORN AGAINST – Half Mast

F.O.D. – Tattered Flag

SPAZZ – Dan Lifting Banner

WIRE – Pink Flag

Lost Cherrees – No Flag

Joan chimes in to remind us that hardcore rules! Pete and Langford shrug and play an all red backup set.

HATED YOUTH – Hardcore Rules

RED EYE LEGENDS – Monsters

RED HARE – Horace

BATON ROUGE – Côte Du Py

