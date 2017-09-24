MRR Radio #1576 • 9/24/17
September 24th, 2017 by Langford
It’s a radio show. On the internet. What exactly did you expect? We played songs.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:18 — 84.3MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Fuck cancer.
HÜSKER DÜ – Diane
Give it up for Pete. He’s over 40, he’s a foreman at a job he hates, and he still manages to drag up some enthusiasm to pick out 4 new records for you. All for you.
GHOSTED – Swan Song
THE CAVE MEN – Ca Ca (My Wall)
BO!ROCK – トドノツマリ イン ザ ムード (In the Mood After All)
YOUNG CONSERVATIVES – Pure Desire
Crossed out (the set of 5 songs about crosses and crucifixes, not the band).
CRUCIFIX – Prejudice
RVINES – Piss Cross
JERRY’S KIDS – Crucify Me
CLOACA – Nailed to Our Crosses
RUDIMENTARY PENI – Flesh Crucifix
Man, like, just make your own tool joke. They’re all basically as good as each other.
HAMMERHEAD – Anvil
SQUIRREL BAIT – Hammering So Hard
BIG BLACK – Pavement Saw
BOLD – Nailed to the X
FUGAZI – Returning the Screw
RORSCHACH – My Mind’s in a Vice (And it’s Cranked Real Tight)
***Flagged for inappropriate content***
BORN AGAINST – Half Mast
F.O.D. – Tattered Flag
SPAZZ – Dan Lifting Banner
WIRE – Pink Flag
Lost Cherrees – No Flag
Joan chimes in to remind us that hardcore rules! Pete and Langford shrug and play an all red backup set.
HATED YOUTH – Hardcore Rules
RED EYE LEGENDS – Monsters
RED HARE – Horace
BATON ROUGE – Côte Du Py
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments