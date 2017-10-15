MRR Radio #1579 • 10/15/17


October 15th, 2017 by

Strace and Strayla vote MITCH CARDWELL for President of Punk. 

Intro song:
AQUARIUM – Human

AQUARIUM (photo by Martin Sorrondeguy)

Current Sounds from the New Bins
MR. WRONG – Baby Stimmin
DAVID NANCE – Manager Special
HEAVY METAL – Fight Death Not the Dead
MARAUDEUR – Strange Afternoon at the Swimming Pool
NOTS – Cruel Friend

Endtime Sounds
ANNE CLARK – Self-Destruct
WARSAW – Iceage
URINALS – Last Days of Man on Earth
GG KING – Another Dimension

Layla’s HC Evolution
LIMPWRIST – Facades
LIQUIDS – Blinding Hash
THE BUG – Brother
REPTOIDES – Reptoides II
FRIED E.M. – Coping

The Company Store
gSp – I’m Supposed to be Alone
SCRAP BRAIN – BPD
RIÑA – Borracho
XYLITOL – Bisquick
SBSM – Work

Garage Interlude
SAY LA VEES – Too Far Gone
SITES & SOUNDS – Nite Is So Dark

Outro song:
ELECTRIC EELS – Accident

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

