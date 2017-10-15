MRR Radio #1579 • 10/15/17
October 15th, 2017 by Grace Ambrose
Strace and Strayla vote MITCH CARDWELL for President of Punk.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 57:59 — 79.7MB)
Intro song:
AQUARIUM – Human
Current Sounds from the New Bins
MR. WRONG – Baby Stimmin
DAVID NANCE – Manager Special
HEAVY METAL – Fight Death Not the Dead
MARAUDEUR – Strange Afternoon at the Swimming Pool
NOTS – Cruel Friend
Endtime Sounds
ANNE CLARK – Self-Destruct
WARSAW – Iceage
URINALS – Last Days of Man on Earth
GG KING – Another Dimension
Layla’s HC Evolution
LIMPWRIST – Facades
LIQUIDS – Blinding Hash
THE BUG – Brother
REPTOIDES – Reptoides II
FRIED E.M. – Coping
The Company Store
gSp – I’m Supposed to be Alone
SCRAP BRAIN – BPD
RIÑA – Borracho
XYLITOL – Bisquick
SBSM – Work
Garage Interlude
SAY LA VEES – Too Far Gone
SITES & SOUNDS – Nite Is So Dark
Outro song:
ELECTRIC EELS – Accident
