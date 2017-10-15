MRR Radio #1579 • 10/15/17

Strace and Strayla vote MITCH CARDWELL for President of Punk.

Intro song:

AQUARIUM – Human

Current Sounds from the New Bins

MR. WRONG – Baby Stimmin

DAVID NANCE – Manager Special

HEAVY METAL – Fight Death Not the Dead

MARAUDEUR – Strange Afternoon at the Swimming Pool

NOTS – Cruel Friend

Endtime Sounds

ANNE CLARK – Self-Destruct

WARSAW – Iceage

URINALS – Last Days of Man on Earth

GG KING – Another Dimension

Layla’s HC Evolution

LIMPWRIST – Facades

LIQUIDS – Blinding Hash

THE BUG – Brother

REPTOIDES – Reptoides II

FRIED E.M. – Coping

The Company Store

gSp – I’m Supposed to be Alone

SCRAP BRAIN – BPD

RIÑA – Borracho

XYLITOL – Bisquick

SBSM – Work

Garage Interlude

SAY LA VEES – Too Far Gone

SITES & SOUNDS – Nite Is So Dark

Outro song:

ELECTRIC EELS – Accident

