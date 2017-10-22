MRR Radio #1580 • 10/22/17

On this week’s MRR Radio, Greg, Jeff and Morgan talk about escaping wildfires and play a bunch of punk records.

Intro song:

APPARITION – Nauseous

Greg plays the newer hits along with an older standby

UNA BESTIA INCONTROLABLE – Nou Mon

DARK/LIGHT – In Our Dreams

RIVERS EDGE – Fingers

STRAIGHT CRIMES – In a Free Pile

PALPOM – Like Pulling Teeth

Jeff raids the demo bin

RIM JOB – Distance

HOARDER – Lighthouse

CYNOSURE – Because of This

WITCH SADDLE – 04

CUSTODY BATTLE – Xmas

Morgan almost breaks the station while playing some of his favorites

VANBUILDERASS – Choices

TINA AGE 13 – Elevator

KNOCKOUT PILLS – Reject Button

THE PINKOS – Pirate Girls

FASTBACKS – Gone to the Moon

Jeff breaks out some more tapes

REX MANNING DAY – Metro (Thanks for the Memories)

MALA FIDES – The Beat

SBDC – Clean Yer Own Shit

INTREPID HEARTS – Self Service

Outro song:

PERFECT PEOPLE – Ghosts

