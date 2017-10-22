MRR Radio #1580 • 10/22/17
October 22nd, 2017 by Greg
On this week’s MRR Radio, Greg, Jeff and Morgan talk about escaping wildfires and play a bunch of punk records.
Intro song:
APPARITION – Nauseous
Greg plays the newer hits along with an older standby
UNA BESTIA INCONTROLABLE – Nou Mon
DARK/LIGHT – In Our Dreams
RIVERS EDGE – Fingers
STRAIGHT CRIMES – In a Free Pile
PALPOM – Like Pulling Teeth
Jeff raids the demo bin
RIM JOB – Distance
HOARDER – Lighthouse
CYNOSURE – Because of This
WITCH SADDLE – 04
CUSTODY BATTLE – Xmas
Morgan almost breaks the station while playing some of his favorites
VANBUILDERASS – Choices
TINA AGE 13 – Elevator
KNOCKOUT PILLS – Reject Button
THE PINKOS – Pirate Girls
FASTBACKS – Gone to the Moon
Jeff breaks out some more tapes
REX MANNING DAY – Metro (Thanks for the Memories)
MALA FIDES – The Beat
SBDC – Clean Yer Own Shit
INTREPID HEARTS – Self Service
Outro song:
PERFECT PEOPLE – Ghosts
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
