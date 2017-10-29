MRR Radio #1581 • 10/29/17
October 29th, 2017 by Dan
Dan plays his usual new and mold stuff.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:09 — 79.9MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Intro song:
ANGST – Some Things
Recently Reviewed
COMPOSITE – Paper Fantasties
GRIT – Push on Through
SUBVERSIVE RITE – Religious Oppression/Losing Game
DAGGER – It Makes Me Sick
JOINT D≠ – MIA
Also Recently Reviewed
FRIED EGG – Eggshells
GEROS – Razor Dog
ANTI-SEX – Muerte
NOTS – Shelf Life (live)
WICCANS – Rock and Roll Part III
Moldy Attics of Western Washington
JASON DIDIT – Sell Me Some Beer
CINEMA 90 – In Ultra Violet
ANONYMOUS – Snake Attack
BOB BLACKBURN – Black Leather
ACCIDENT – True Detective
From My High School to the 7″s
THE STATIC – Bar Fight
DOG ASSASSIN – Assassinate Homophobia
Outro song (also relevant to last theme):
HYSTERICS – Outside In
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments