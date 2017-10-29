MRR Radio #1581 • 10/29/17

Dan plays his usual new and mold stuff.

Intro song:

ANGST – Some Things

Recently Reviewed

COMPOSITE – Paper Fantasties

GRIT – Push on Through

SUBVERSIVE RITE – Religious Oppression/Losing Game

DAGGER – It Makes Me Sick

JOINT D≠ – MIA

Also Recently Reviewed

FRIED EGG – Eggshells

GEROS – Razor Dog

ANTI-SEX – Muerte

NOTS – Shelf Life (live)

WICCANS – Rock and Roll Part III

Moldy Attics of Western Washington

JASON DIDIT – Sell Me Some Beer

CINEMA 90 – In Ultra Violet

ANONYMOUS – Snake Attack

BOB BLACKBURN – Black Leather

ACCIDENT – True Detective

From My High School to the 7″s

THE STATIC – Bar Fight

DOG ASSASSIN – Assassinate Homophobia

Outro song (also relevant to last theme):

HYSTERICS – Outside In

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!