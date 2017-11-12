MRR Radio #1583 • 11/12/17

On this week’s MRR Radio, Rob turns the show over to Craig Billmeier to rock out with some of his favorite punk tunes!

Intro song:

MUSCLE BITCHES – Mock Rock

Dream Show

SCHLONG – Rats

HICKEY – Havana Hard Time

PROPAGANDHI – Back to the Motor League

ANAL MUCUS – 4am

Bay Area Stuff

SARCHASM – Faster Than Words

FAST ASLEEP – Perseverance of Annihilation

SILENT ERA – Own // Selves

PUNCH – Unconditional

TONY MOLINA – When I’m Not Around

Confessions — Pt IV

SNFU – The Ceiling

RKL – Feelings of Hate

KING CITY – Bees vs. Matador

THE LOVE SONGS – D

Selections from the Dutch Oven

SCHOLASTIC DETH – Bookstore Core

BOBBY JOE EBOLA AND THE CHILDREN MACNUGGITS – After the Armadillo

ROSENBOMBS – Judge Me

REPLICA – Rapture

JUST FOLKS – Outta My Mind

MASTER VOLUME – Choose Your Own Disaster

Current Fave

DIMBER – Sons and Daughters

Outro song:

GROUCHO MARXISTS – Season Opener

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!