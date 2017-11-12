MRR Radio #1583 • 11/12/17
November 12th, 2017 by Rob
On this week’s MRR Radio, Rob turns the show over to Craig Billmeier to rock out with some of his favorite punk tunes!
Intro song:
MUSCLE BITCHES – Mock Rock
Dream Show
SCHLONG – Rats
HICKEY – Havana Hard Time
PROPAGANDHI – Back to the Motor League
ANAL MUCUS – 4am
Bay Area Stuff
SARCHASM – Faster Than Words
FAST ASLEEP – Perseverance of Annihilation
SILENT ERA – Own // Selves
PUNCH – Unconditional
TONY MOLINA – When I’m Not Around
Confessions — Pt IV
SNFU – The Ceiling
RKL – Feelings of Hate
KING CITY – Bees vs. Matador
THE LOVE SONGS – D
Selections from the Dutch Oven
SCHOLASTIC DETH – Bookstore Core
BOBBY JOE EBOLA AND THE CHILDREN MACNUGGITS – After the Armadillo
ROSENBOMBS – Judge Me
REPLICA – Rapture
JUST FOLKS – Outta My Mind
MASTER VOLUME – Choose Your Own Disaster
Current Fave
DIMBER – Sons and Daughters
Outro song:
GROUCHO MARXISTS – Season Opener
Good set. Any info on Just Folks?
Haven’t heard Schlong in ages, loved that band, gr8 set of tunes.