MRR Radio #1584 • 11/19/17

Another fuct up Rotten Ron and Horrrible Halitosis Punker Power Hour.

Intro song:

DRUGCHARGE – Husk

Rotten Ron fucks it up so you don’t have to

MACABRE – Oscuridad

ENZYME – Piss on Authority

DEATH VALLEY – Wave Lengths

POBREZA MENTAL – Falsa Vida

ISOTOPE – Only in Dreams

Horrible Halitosis – NorCal Fire and Skin Scramble

ROADSIDE BOMBS – Tax Revolution

MODERN ACTION – Drink to Win

THE BAR FEEDERS – Missoula

THE SUSSED – Ain’t Got Nuthin’

THE TEMPLARS – Victim

JEWDRIVER – Pastrami on Rye

Rotten Ron Forgoes the Toilet to Piss on Authority

LOWLIFE – Leaders

SCALPLE – 3rd Song

CAPTAGON – Fistful of Sleep

REPTOIDES – Futuro Perdido

PRIMER REGIMEN – Inquisicion

HEAVY SENTENCE – Protector

Halitosis’ Scrambled Brainz

THE BOARS – Make it Wyld

THE JEWWS – I Need Your Lovin’ (But I Don’t Need You)

THE UNRELEASABLES – Kicked in the Balls

Outro songs:

SLUTZVILLE – Bro Hate

CAPTAIN CUTIEPIE – Hamburger

