MRR Radio #1584 • 11/19/17
November 19th, 2017 by Hal
Another fuct up Rotten Ron and Horrrible Halitosis Punker Power Hour.
Intro song:
DRUGCHARGE – Husk
Rotten Ron fucks it up so you don’t have to
MACABRE – Oscuridad
ENZYME – Piss on Authority
DEATH VALLEY – Wave Lengths
POBREZA MENTAL – Falsa Vida
ISOTOPE – Only in Dreams
Horrible Halitosis – NorCal Fire and Skin Scramble
ROADSIDE BOMBS – Tax Revolution
MODERN ACTION – Drink to Win
THE BAR FEEDERS – Missoula
THE SUSSED – Ain’t Got Nuthin’
THE TEMPLARS – Victim
JEWDRIVER – Pastrami on Rye
Rotten Ron Forgoes the Toilet to Piss on Authority
LOWLIFE – Leaders
SCALPLE – 3rd Song
CAPTAGON – Fistful of Sleep
REPTOIDES – Futuro Perdido
PRIMER REGIMEN – Inquisicion
HEAVY SENTENCE – Protector
Halitosis’ Scrambled Brainz
THE BOARS – Make it Wyld
THE JEWWS – I Need Your Lovin’ (But I Don’t Need You)
THE UNRELEASABLES – Kicked in the Balls
Outro songs:
SLUTZVILLE – Bro Hate
CAPTAIN CUTIEPIE – Hamburger
