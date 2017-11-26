MRR Radio #1585 • 11/26/17
November 26th, 2017 by Langford
“[…] Elvis gives them a short speech about the death pangs that humanity must go through in order to reach its cosmic pinacle (sic).”
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:20 — 82.9MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
“First rule, is […]”
NATION OF ULYSSES – A Kid Who Tells on Another Kid is a Dead Kid
“Everything starts with F U.”
FUGAZI – Number 5
FULL SERVICE QUARTET – Lionel Richie
FULL BONEY – Stars; Pinholes in the Curtain of Our Night
FULL FATHOM FIVE – A Trap
FUSES – I’m in Love With Electricity
“Call in NOW with how you’ve been.”
HOTHEAD – Jammed Together
THE BRAIN – Too Much to Dream
WOTZIT – Fake
DON’T ASK – Here’s Another One
ROSHOMON – Develop and Genocide
SOFT SHOULDER – Vacuum
VIAGRA BOYS – Upside Backwards
HOLOGRAMS – Simulacrum
“Yes, yes. That’s not really what it sounds like […]”
NOTS – Rat King
COMPLETE CRAP – Tomorrow
PLAX – Boring Story
PREENING – Circular Problem
“Face it; you’re old and out of touch.”
HUGGY BEAR – Pansy Twist
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments