MRR Radio #1586 • 12/3/17


December 3rd, 2017 by

On this week’s MRR Radio, Rob goes ballistic for late ’70s and early ’80s Bloodstains punk rock from around the world. Tune in now!

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 57:48 — 79.4MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

ATTENTAT!

Intro song:
DOW JONES & THE INDUSTRIALS – Can’t Stand the Midwest

Sweden & Switzerland
KRIMINELLA GITARRER – 36 Patroner
REBELS – Mayday
ATTENTAT – Svarta Fåret
GLUEAMS – 365
PF COMMANDO – Raggare
THE BASTARDS – Schizo Terrorist

Finland & Norway
PELLE MILJOONA & N.U.S. – Olen Työtön
FEBER – Full Kontroll
RATSIA – Lontoon Skidit
OVERDOSE – Takk Hold Kjeft
SEHR SCHNELL – Neuroottiset Phkeet
ANFALL – TV

Belgium
RAXOLA – 84’s Man
DEFINITIVOS – The Modern Dance
THE KIDS – Do You Love the Nazi’s
ELTON MOTELLO – Jet Boy, Jet Girl
SPERMICIDE – Belgique
CONTINGENT – Nuit Blanche

United Kingdom
THE VALVES – For Adolf’s Only
THE NOW – Into the 80’s
KLIPS 1988 – Ultimatum

Outro song:
KEVIN SHORT AND HIS PRIVATES – Punk Strut

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!

Categories : MRR Radio, MRR Radio Podcast

Leave a comment

Comment moderation is in use. Please do not submit your comment twice -- it will appear shortly.