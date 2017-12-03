MRR Radio #1586 • 12/3/17
December 3rd, 2017 by Rob
On this week’s MRR Radio, Rob goes ballistic for late ’70s and early ’80s Bloodstains punk rock from around the world. Tune in now!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 57:48 — 79.4MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Intro song:
DOW JONES & THE INDUSTRIALS – Can’t Stand the Midwest
Sweden & Switzerland
KRIMINELLA GITARRER – 36 Patroner
REBELS – Mayday
ATTENTAT – Svarta Fåret
GLUEAMS – 365
PF COMMANDO – Raggare
THE BASTARDS – Schizo Terrorist
Finland & Norway
PELLE MILJOONA & N.U.S. – Olen Työtön
FEBER – Full Kontroll
RATSIA – Lontoon Skidit
OVERDOSE – Takk Hold Kjeft
SEHR SCHNELL – Neuroottiset Phkeet
ANFALL – TV
Belgium
RAXOLA – 84’s Man
DEFINITIVOS – The Modern Dance
THE KIDS – Do You Love the Nazi’s
ELTON MOTELLO – Jet Boy, Jet Girl
SPERMICIDE – Belgique
CONTINGENT – Nuit Blanche
United Kingdom
THE VALVES – For Adolf’s Only
THE NOW – Into the 80’s
KLIPS 1988 – Ultimatum
Outro song:
KEVIN SHORT AND HIS PRIVATES – Punk Strut
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments