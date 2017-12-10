MRR Radio #1587 • 12/10/17
December 10th, 2017 by Matt Badenhop
This week Matt pulls some rarities out of the vault to make the scums and punks drool.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:34 — 84.6MB)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Intro song:
STENGTE DØRER – Alt Er Alt Ingenting Er Mer
Skidmarks across the U$A
FHAB 4 – Dead Beatles
FUNERAL – Waiting for the Bomb Blast
LATIN DOGS – Road Kills
VOMIT PIGS – Baby’s Playin Games
DV8 – Guns On the Right
Shit you don’t have
MIRRORS – Shōgeki-X
THE REVENGE – Our Generation
RED SQUARES – Ottawa Today
LOS TONTOS – Policias
DEEP SIX – Watchers of Time
European I’m a peein’…
CELL 609 – Repulsion
THE BASTARDS – Impossibilites
YODLER KILLERS – Jacot Masturbette
DIETER MEIER – Cry for Fame
MORDBUBEN AG – Komm Gib Mir Deine Hand
Aussie bonzers
SPK – Factory
NEWS – Dirty Lies
BABEEZ – Dowanna Love
CHOSEN FEW – (Do the Manic) To Kill or Maim
PSYCHO SURGEONS – Horizontal Action
FUN THINGS – Lipstick
Outro song:
THE DIODES – Raw
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
Recent Comments