MRR Radio #1587 • 12/10/17

This week Matt pulls some rarities out of the vault to make the scums and punks drool.

Intro song:

STENGTE DØRER – Alt Er Alt Ingenting Er Mer

Skidmarks across the U$A

FHAB 4 – Dead Beatles

FUNERAL – Waiting for the Bomb Blast

LATIN DOGS – Road Kills

VOMIT PIGS – Baby’s Playin Games

DV8 – Guns On the Right

Shit you don’t have

MIRRORS – Shōgeki-X

THE REVENGE – Our Generation

RED SQUARES – Ottawa Today

LOS TONTOS – Policias

DEEP SIX – Watchers of Time

European I’m a peein’…

CELL 609 – Repulsion

THE BASTARDS – Impossibilites

YODLER KILLERS – Jacot Masturbette

DIETER MEIER – Cry for Fame

MORDBUBEN AG – Komm Gib Mir Deine Hand

Aussie bonzers

SPK – Factory

NEWS – Dirty Lies

BABEEZ – Dowanna Love

CHOSEN FEW – (Do the Manic) To Kill or Maim

PSYCHO SURGEONS – Horizontal Action

FUN THINGS – Lipstick

Outro song:

THE DIODES – Raw

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!