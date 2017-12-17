MRR Radio #1588 • 12/17/17

Layla attacks the radio show with a vigor known only to those filled with a deep and abiding despair!

Intro song:

SUICIDE – Creature Feature

First set is an in-depth look at the modern malaise, fashion, capitalism and property and the night

MARAUDEUR – Property to Property

DENDÖ MARIONETTE – Celebration of Night

UT – Sham Shack

NICOLE CAMPAU – New Fashion

Set two hurts, torments and is but a hellish baby

TECHNYCOLOR – Bunker

PATSY – Nazis Are So Plain

MR WRONG – Baby Stimmen

BDs – Teenage Hell

LES OLIVENSTEINS – Fier De Ne Rien Faire

HEAVY METAL – My Head Hurts

Set three eats with Gary Panter, gets rich

FLESH WORLD – Problem in the Youth Bulge

HOW TO GET RICH IN ROTTERDAM – Dapper Dan

GAUCHE! – Payday

MIKO MIKA – Where the Sidewalk Ends

THE WORLD – Gary Panter

Set four collapses in on itself

THE GOOD FEELINGS – Shattered

HEAVENLY – You Tore Me Down

PRIMO! – Bronte Blues

FAT TULIPS – Where’s Clare Grogan Now?

Outro song:

CHRIS SPEDDING – Bedsit Girl

