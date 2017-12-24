MRR Radio #1589 • 12/24/17
December 24th, 2017 by Dan
Shell makes her MRR DJ debut, and Dan looks back on 2017
Intro song:
MR. AIRPLANE MAN – Do You Wanna (Hang Out)
Dan’s 2017(ish) faves
LIQUIDS – I Killed Donald Trump
MOZART – Miserable Adult
XYLITOL – Atrocity Man
NAKED LIGHTS – Machine
ÖTZI – Ghosts
Shellshock
PERMANENT MAKEUP – Blot Out the Sun
THE UNITS -Cannibals
KLEENEX – Turn The Table
RAINCOATS – Fairytale in the Supermarket
THE WHAT FOUR – I’m Gonna Destroy That Boy
Dan’s 2017 reissues picks + a trip back in time
Y PANTS – What Do You Take Me For?
DER STAB – Tracers
SCREAMING TREES – Straight Out To Any Place
ACE OF CUPS – Stones
THE WEEDS – Don’t Close the Door On Me
Dan Plays Recently Reviewed
DIRTY & HIS FISTS – Heretics
GIRLSPERM – Hippies On Cocaine
FLESH BAG – I’m Sick
RADIATION RISKS – No Is the Way
Outro song (RIP Prodigy):
COLD WORLD – Cold World
