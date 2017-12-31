MRR Radio #1590 • 12/31/17
December 31st, 2017 by Greg
On this week’s MRR Radio, members of Street Eaters, Composite and Silent Era close out the year by reflecting on some of their personal favorites of 2017!
Intro song:
LIMP WRIST – Facades
Greg
UNA BESTIA INCONTROLABLE – Nosaltres Som la Carn
NATURE BOYS – Into the Waste
DREAMDECAY – No Answer
LUMPY AND THE DUMPERS – Attention
SBSM – Invisible / Cyclical
Megan
MACHO BOYS – Stone Cold
ULTRA – Al Margen
CROOKED BANGS – Rabbit Hole
KENNY KENNY OH OH – Mental Regression
UFOSEKTE – #1
Matt
ANDY HUMAN AND THE REPTOIDS – Refrigerator
ISOTOPE SOAP – Save You From Jesus
SIEVEHEAD – At the Border
DAGGER – I Don’t Want It!
HEAVY METAL – Double Decker Bus
Heather
SPACE IS HAUNTED – Tidal Wave
NIGHT LIZARD – Crazy Machine
OX – Fleeting Nights
CELL BLOCK – Not Brave
Outro song:
THE SUBURBAN HOMES – Unemployed
PALPOM – Like Pulling Teeth
