MRR Radio #1590 • 12/31/17

On this week’s MRR Radio, members of Street Eaters, Composite and Silent Era close out the year by reflecting on some of their personal favorites of 2017!

Intro song:

LIMP WRIST – Facades

Greg

UNA BESTIA INCONTROLABLE – Nosaltres Som la Carn

NATURE BOYS – Into the Waste

DREAMDECAY – No Answer

LUMPY AND THE DUMPERS – Attention

SBSM – Invisible / Cyclical

Megan

MACHO BOYS – Stone Cold

ULTRA – Al Margen

CROOKED BANGS – Rabbit Hole

KENNY KENNY OH OH – Mental Regression

UFOSEKTE – #1

Matt

ANDY HUMAN AND THE REPTOIDS – Refrigerator

ISOTOPE SOAP – Save You From Jesus

SIEVEHEAD – At the Border

DAGGER – I Don’t Want It!

HEAVY METAL – Double Decker Bus

Heather

SPACE IS HAUNTED – Tidal Wave

NIGHT LIZARD – Crazy Machine

OX – Fleeting Nights

CELL BLOCK – Not Brave

Outro song:

THE SUBURBAN HOMES – Unemployed

PALPOM – Like Pulling Teeth

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!