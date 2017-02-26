MRR Radio #1546 • 2/26/17


February 26th, 2017 by

Fuckin’ DRUMPF Pisses Us All OFF!

Intro song:
K9-67 – Sick

Fukt Up Drumpf!

Rotten Ron is “sick” as sick as Sick!
FOLLETO – Ann
AUSENCIA – Cuantas Vidas
KARBONITE – Denial
PATSY – Nazis Are So Plain
SSYNDROM – History Hysteria/Death Shadow

Horrible Hal sez FUCK CANCER!
TRIGGERS – Let’s Mutate
ROTTEN LOVE – My Baby is a Coeliac
THEE EVIL TWIN – Back In The Alley
GENUINE PARTS – Never Slow Down
GUIDA – Tartan Pants
BOATS! – Watch You

Rotten Ron destroys another 15 minutes of your time!
KRIEGSHOG – Feather
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS – Held Hostage
RED DEATH – Deterrence
LEMONADE – Forced Sterilization
TENEMENT RATS – Free To Make Jail

Hapless Hal… DOI!
ANTI-FACES – Respirar
NIGHT BIRDS – (I’m) Wired
DANGUS TARKUS – Amerika
LOVE SONGS – D
WET BRAIN – Don’t Worry About That Right Now
YOUTH AVOIDERS – Cruising Machine

Rotten Ron wastes a few more minutes
NUKE CULT – Stress Relief

Outro song:
D.O.A. – Fucked Up Donald

