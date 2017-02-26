MRR Radio #1546 • 2/26/17
February 26th, 2017 by Hal
Fuckin’ DRUMPF Pisses Us All OFF!
Intro song:
K9-67 – Sick
Rotten Ron is “sick” as sick as Sick!
FOLLETO – Ann
AUSENCIA – Cuantas Vidas
KARBONITE – Denial
PATSY – Nazis Are So Plain
SSYNDROM – History Hysteria/Death Shadow
Horrible Hal sez FUCK CANCER!
TRIGGERS – Let’s Mutate
ROTTEN LOVE – My Baby is a Coeliac
THEE EVIL TWIN – Back In The Alley
GENUINE PARTS – Never Slow Down
GUIDA – Tartan Pants
BOATS! – Watch You
Rotten Ron destroys another 15 minutes of your time!
KRIEGSHOG – Feather
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS – Held Hostage
RED DEATH – Deterrence
LEMONADE – Forced Sterilization
TENEMENT RATS – Free To Make Jail
Hapless Hal… DOI!
ANTI-FACES – Respirar
NIGHT BIRDS – (I’m) Wired
DANGUS TARKUS – Amerika
LOVE SONGS – D
WET BRAIN – Don’t Worry About That Right Now
YOUTH AVOIDERS – Cruising Machine
Rotten Ron wastes a few more minutes
NUKE CULT – Stress Relief
Outro song:
D.O.A. – Fucked Up Donald
Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!
