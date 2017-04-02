MRR Radio #1551 • 4/2/17
April 2nd, 2017 by Amelia
Amelia brings you the finest from her recently played vinyl stack in great anticipation of her first trip to Japan in a few days and some Crass.
Intro:
R.U.G. – Deathly Fighter
Satisfactory Meal
GHOUL – Street Gangs
EXECUTE – Nasty Nasty Nasty
RUSTLER – I Need Love
RUSTLER – Wet Men Song
Blunt Sleazy
BONES – Sex!
GHOUL – Oi Oi Oi
GAGIZE – Final Revolution
You Can’t Escape
L.S.D. – 憎悪戦争
L.S.D. – L.S.D.
S.H.I. – Theme
POIKKEUS – Katsmesser
DOOM – Financial Coup
DOOM – Police Bastard
War is Over if You Want It
CRASS – Anthem for Doomed Youth
CRASS – How does It Feel (To Be the Mother of a 1000 Dead?)
Outro:
R.U.G. – Crazy Bomber
