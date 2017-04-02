MRR Radio #1551 • 4/2/17

Amelia brings you the finest from her recently played vinyl stack in great anticipation of her first trip to Japan in a few days and some Crass.

Intro:

R.U.G. – Deathly Fighter

Satisfactory Meal

GHOUL – Street Gangs

EXECUTE – Nasty Nasty Nasty

RUSTLER – I Need Love

RUSTLER – Wet Men Song

Blunt Sleazy

BONES – Sex!

GHOUL – Oi Oi Oi

GAGIZE – Final Revolution

You Can’t Escape

L.S.D. – 憎悪戦争

L.S.D. – L.S.D.

S.H.I. – Theme

POIKKEUS – Katsmesser

DOOM – Financial Coup

DOOM – Police Bastard

War is Over if You Want It

CRASS – Anthem for Doomed Youth

CRASS – How does It Feel (To Be the Mother of a 1000 Dead?)

Outro:

R.U.G. – Crazy Bomber

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!