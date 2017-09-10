MRR Radio #1574 • 9/10/17
September 10th, 2017 by Rob
Rob from MRR Radio brings in Athena and Melissa to discuss their upcoming documentary on the powerviolence scene and play some heavy hitters!
Intro song:
MAN IS THE BASTARD – Tyke
West
MAN IS THE BASTARD – Starvation Cage
MAN IS THE BASTARD – Semen in the Eyesocket of Thomas Lenz
MAN IS THE BASTARD – Gourmet Pez
Coast
NO COMMENT – Push Down and Turn
NO COMMENT – Dead Stare For Life
NO COMMENT – For Tomorrow’s Sake
NO COMMENT – Open Face Down
Power
CROSSED OUT – Lowlife
CROSSED OUT – He-Man
CROSSED OUT – Vacuum
CROSSED OUT – Force of Habit
Violence
CAPITALIST CASUALTIES – Pin Cushion
CAPITALIST CASUALTIES – Moron
CAPITALIST CASUALTIES – Decaying
CAPITALIST CASUALTIES – My Dad Kills For the USA
Project
INFEST – Kill The Peace
INFEST – Terminal Nation Infestation
Movie
GASP – Modern Fuel Plan
Outro song:
INFEST – My World, My Way
Now this is a MRR Radio I can really get into!
Thank you!
Jeff
Jeff,
Thanks for the compliment and thanks for listening!
-Rob
What a great edition of the radio show! I Loved it.
I love Power Violence and am super excited about this project. I met Athena when Voetsek played on our radio show Equalizing-X-Distort. I distroed the Infest material in Toronto after staying with Eric Wood in the late 80’s and this scene was just evolving. Pissed Happy Children had just formed out of Pillsbury Hardcore and I watched Eic wood practise bass for hours in his room in Pomona. He was dripping with sweat from just playing through songs. It was like he was possessed. I stayed in touch with Eric as a penpal and got to see him again with Bastard Noise in Toronto. I read a great column on the origins of power violence in Short Fast and Loud, but Athena would have access to that. Wish I could be at the benefit on Sept. 23rd, but I can’t. Still have yet to see Infest. Good luck with the project and thanks for putting this together as a show.
Stephen, thanks for listening to the show and the kind words. I will make sure that Athena and company see this message!