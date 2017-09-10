MRR Radio #1574 • 9/10/17

Rob from MRR Radio brings in Athena and Melissa to discuss their upcoming documentary on the powerviolence scene and play some heavy hitters!

Intro song:

MAN IS THE BASTARD – Tyke

West

MAN IS THE BASTARD – Starvation Cage

MAN IS THE BASTARD – Semen in the Eyesocket of Thomas Lenz

MAN IS THE BASTARD – Gourmet Pez

Coast

NO COMMENT – Push Down and Turn

NO COMMENT – Dead Stare For Life

NO COMMENT – For Tomorrow’s Sake

NO COMMENT – Open Face Down

Power

CROSSED OUT – Lowlife

CROSSED OUT – He-Man

CROSSED OUT – Vacuum

CROSSED OUT – Force of Habit

Violence

CAPITALIST CASUALTIES – Pin Cushion

CAPITALIST CASUALTIES – Moron

CAPITALIST CASUALTIES – Decaying

CAPITALIST CASUALTIES – My Dad Kills For the USA

Project

INFEST – Kill The Peace

INFEST – Terminal Nation Infestation

Movie

GASP – Modern Fuel Plan

Outro song:

INFEST – My World, My Way

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!