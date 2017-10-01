MRR Radio #1577 • 10/1/17
October 1st, 2017 by Grace Ambrose
Phillip Greenlief spent an afternoon in the stacks. This is what he came up with.
BAD RELIGION – You Are the Government
BIG BOYS – We Got Your Money
BLACK FLAG – Black Coffee
BURMESE – Monkeys Tear Man to Shreds
BUTTHOLE SURFERS – The Shah Sleeps in Lee Harvey’s Grave
THE DAMNED – Wait for the Blackout
DEAD KENNEDYS – Dead End
DEFEKTORS – Doomsday Girl
D.O.A. – I am a Canadian
ERASE ERRATA – Another Genius Idea from our Government
FEAR – I Don’t Care About You
FLESH EATERS – Tightrope on Fire
FLIPPER – Sex Bomb
THE HEADCOATEES – You Know You Can’t Resist
L7 – Everglade
MINUTEMEN – Bob Dylan Wrote Propaganda Songs
LA SECTA – Kill a Cop
7 SECONDS – Spread
SEX PISTOLS – Bodies
SOCIAL DISTORTION – Mass Hysteria
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Nobody’s Hero
TSOL – Funeral March
X – Nausea
