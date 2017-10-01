MRR Radio #1577 • 10/1/17

Phillip Greenlief spent an afternoon in the stacks. This is what he came up with.

BAD RELIGION – You Are the Government

BIG BOYS – We Got Your Money

BLACK FLAG – Black Coffee

BURMESE – Monkeys Tear Man to Shreds

BUTTHOLE SURFERS – The Shah Sleeps in Lee Harvey’s Grave

THE DAMNED – Wait for the Blackout

DEAD KENNEDYS – Dead End

DEFEKTORS – Doomsday Girl

D.O.A. – I am a Canadian

ERASE ERRATA – Another Genius Idea from our Government

FEAR – I Don’t Care About You

FLESH EATERS – Tightrope on Fire

FLIPPER – Sex Bomb

THE HEADCOATEES – You Know You Can’t Resist

L7 – Everglade

MINUTEMEN – Bob Dylan Wrote Propaganda Songs

LA SECTA – Kill a Cop

7 SECONDS – Spread

SEX PISTOLS – Bodies

SOCIAL DISTORTION – Mass Hysteria

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS – Nobody’s Hero

TSOL – Funeral March

X – Nausea

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!