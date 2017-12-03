MRR Radio #1586 • 12/3/17

On this week’s MRR Radio, Rob goes ballistic for late 70s and early 80s Bloodstains punk rock from around the world. Tune in now!

Intro song:

DOW JONES & THE INDUSTRIALS – Can’t Stand The Midwest

Sweden & Switzerland

KRIMINELLA GITARRER – 36 Patroner

REBELS – Mayday

ATTENTAT – Svarta Fåret

GLUEAMS – 365

PF COMMANDO – Raggare

THE BASTARDS – Schizo Terrorist

Finland & Norway

PELLE MILJOONA & N.U.S. – Olen Työtön

FEBER – Full Kontroll

RATSIA – Lontoon Skidit

OVERDOSE – Takk Hold Kjeft

SEHR SCHNELL – Neuroottiset Phkeet

ANFALL – T.V.

Belgium

RAXOLA – 84’s Man

DEFINITIVOS – The Modern Dance

THE KIDS – Do You Love The Nazi’s

ELTON MOTELLO – Jet Boy, Jet Girl

SPERMICIDE – Belgique

CONTINGENT – Nuit Blanche

United Kingdom

THE VALVES – For Adolf’s Only

THE NOW – Into The 80’s

KLIPS 1988 – Ultimatum

Outro song:

KEVIN SHORT AND HIS PRIVATES – Punk Strut

Maximum Rocknroll Radio is a weekly radio show and podcast featuring DIY punk, garage rock, hardcore, and more from around the world. Our rotating cast of DJs picks the best of the best from MRR magazine’s astounding, ever-growing vinyl archive. You can find MRR Radio archives, specials, and more at radio.maximumrocknroll.com. Thanks for listening!