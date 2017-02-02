“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

BAD EXAMPLE

Date & location formed:

February 2016, formed in Benji’s hut in Birmingham AL.

Reason for forming:

Ariel wrote a recorded a bunch of instrumental songs by himself, and would ask his roommates Rickey and Sammantha to yell vocals into his computer mic to record vocals. At the time myself (Eli) and Benji had a drum set at our house. Since then our influence is ignoring responsibilities and buddies.

What are your lyrics about?

The lyrics are mostly about fucked up people and how to deal with fucked up people.

How would you describe your sound?

Pogo hardcore for tuffys.

What’s in the future for this band?

A lot more songs, a lot more tours, and inevitable financial ruin.

Links and contact info:

2056129496.bandcamp.com

205-612-9496.

Band name:

HAIRSPRAY QUEEN

Date & location formed:

Providence, RI, March 2016.

Reason for forming:

A few of us had been loosely jamming since late 2015. After a few months of that, Joey from Downtown Boys offered us our first show, and we wrote most of our set in the 4 weeks leading up to it. Our singer joined a few days before the show and we’ve been going like that since.

What are your lyrics about?

Dying and how shitty the world is.

How would you describe your sound?

Punk, deathrock, “dark punk.”

What’s in the future for this band?

Release more music and play more shows. We’re hopefully touring through the midwest and east coast this summer but we don’t know anyone to book shows farther than like, Boston.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

hairsprayqueen.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/hairsprayqueenpvd



Band name:

CRUMBLING WALL

Date & location formed:

September 2016, South London.

Reason for forming:

The two of us play together in a band called SARCASM, and found ourselves in our practice room one evening without the other half of that group. Casting around for something to do, and both fresh from 190 episodes of Mike Duncan’s History of Rome podcast, the most sensible conclusion seemed to be to start another band, in which we both play unfamiliar instruments for the first time, entirely themed around Ancient Rome. By the end of the evening, we had decided to give ourselves two months to write, record and release a tape; and play a show. We (just) succeeded.

What are your lyrics about?

Roman History. The first tape is about the emperors of the Nerva-Antonine Dynasty, aka ‘the five good emperors’. There might be contemporary resonances, but we try to stick close to the source material.

How would you describe your sound?

Primitive. Blindly feeling our way towards the kind of punk we want to hear, liberated by a total lack of technical ability. CRASS, RONDOS and ILDJARN were vaguely mentioned as initial ‘influences.’

What’s in the future for this band?

More of the past. Hopefully another tape before the summer.

Links and contact info:

crumblingwall.bandcamp.com

Band name:

FEX URBIS

Date & location formed:

Formed late 2015, played our first show in March ’16 and released our demo in September. London, UK.

Reason for forming:

All of our old bands (NO, VERTICAL SLUMP, COP, GLOSS REJECTION) died; we’re all from different towns called ‘Tombland.’

What are your lyrics about?

Addictions & dying.

How would you describe your sound?

Throbbing memento mori anarcho punk made by dum dum boys with the dynamism of a dog on a leash.

What’s in the future for this band?

We’re partway through recording the next 6 songs we wrote after our first demo, hoping to play out of London as much as possible asap.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

fexurbis.bandcamp.com

Band name:

GULAG

Date & location formed:

January/February 2016, San Diego,CA.

Reason for forming:

We wanted to start a second band, and our vocalist had never been in a band before.

What are your lyrics about?

WW1/2 and Cold War Conspiracies, Hating Life.

How would you describe your sound?

Angry, Raw, “Fast” 80’s Scandinavian Influenced Hardcore.

What’s in the future for this band?

Release a few tapes,eps, lp,go on a few tours.

Links and contact info:

facebook.com/gulag

gulagmangel.bandcamp.com

