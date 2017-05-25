“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:



THE LION’S CAGE

Date & location formed:

June 2016, Brooklyn NY.

Reason for forming:

We got together pretty quickly and naturally, I (Joe) hit up my longtime friend (Brian) about potentially doing a band. I told him I had a singer in mind (Bobby) and he mentioned that he knew someone who might be down to play drums (Rob). Within a month or two we had a few songs written and by the end of summer 2016 we started playing gigs regularly around New York.

What are your lyrics about?

Running from the cops, beating up racists, supporting all marginalized people in a fight for equality, having fun and kissing. :)

How would you describe your sound?

Other people have described our sound as similar to the Before The Quarrel Cro-Mags demo, Madball – Ball of Destruction, Gut Instinct, and a few others. We never really sat down with a specific style to try and emulate, we tend to borrow from all over the place. We just wrote songs that we ourselves would want to hear.

What’s in the future for this band?

More shows, more jams, and hopefully a record sometime soon.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

thelionscagenyhc.bandcamp.com

Band name:

COMPLEX

Date & location formed:

July 2016, Philadelphia.

Reason for forming:

To cause a ruckus for the mutants.

What are your lyrics about?

If your brain was a series of filing cabinets, it’s the file where all the negative observations go while trying to live a positive life, but failing and succeeding simultaneously.

How would you describe your sound?

Pissed pogo punk, influenced by life and all the shit that goes with it.

What’s in the future for this band?

We just released our tape last month and we’re gettin ready to play Philly Still Fucking Shreds fest next month. Working on recording for a 7″ that we can have on a midwest(ish) tour come November.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

complex.bandcamp.com

Allweknow.info

Band name:

AGUIRRE’S DOGS

Date & location formed:

Valentine’s Day 2016 B More MD.

Reason for forming:

We had all known each other for a hot minute and talked a bunch of shit about getting together until shit got real… real shitty.

What are your lyrics about?

They’re just stories that attempt to convey a feeling, and maybe give some truth or a lesson.

How would you describe your sound?

God’s fingernails on a cosmic chalkboard.

What’s in the future for this band?

Some Blade Runner shit, hopefully.

Links and contact info:

aguirresdogs.bandcamp.com

Band name:

DIAS AZULES

Date & location formed:

May 2016, New York.

Reason for forming:

All members of Dias Azules play in different NY Latino-Punk bands. Renzo plays guitar in R-Tronika, Maria plays drums with Ratas en Zelo and Amor Prohibido, and Dani plays Bass in Subtropico Militia Heavy Sound.

We are all from Peru and getting together to play music is a way we share our experiences and discover the musical and cultural connection between us.

Dias Azules is a side project and a collaboration for all of us. This makes it less stressful than playing in a regular band and allows more freedom in terms of musical interpretation. Renzo writes the songs and Maria and Dani add their own musical forms to the tracks.

What are your lyrics about?

Our music is Inspired by Punk Rock and South American Popular Music, so our lyrics are about life experiences, love, personal relationships, and politics.

How would you describe your sound?

Distorted Love Songs.

What’s in the future for this band?

In January 2017 we released our EP on Cassette called “24 Oceanos”. We also have one track in the “Tamboreras” punk compilation. In the summer we will play a People Of Color Punk Fest in NY. We want to play more shows in cities outside of NY, record new tracks and look forward to visiting the west coast, and of course getting together to play in our hometown Lima, Peru.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

diasazules.bandcamp.com

Do you have or know of an awesome new band*? It’s easy to submit to be in MRR’s New Blood feature — just email us the following info, and keep keeping’ it real…

1) Band name:

2) Date & location formed:

3) Reason for forming:

4) What are your lyrics about?

5) How would you describe your sound?

6) What’s in the future for this band?

7) Links and contact info:

Along with the answers please send a band photo at least 600px on the longest side (with photo credits), and a logo if you have one, to: *protected email*

*By “new band” we mean a band that formed within the past year or year and a half.