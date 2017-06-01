“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

NEKRA

Date & location formed:

October 2K16 in London, England.

Reason for forming:

We need some more girls in here, too many man too many many man.

What are your lyrics about?

Kai: The one song I wrote lyrics for on our demo is “Sisters of the Yam,”

which was inspired by a chapter in bell hooks’ book of the same name. It’s

about the frustration of withholding emotions at the

expense of avoiding conflict,

trying to overcome feeling guilty for

having those desires, and recognizing that they’re essential for personal

liberation & wellbeing. 🙏🏾

Spooky: Gringos, people sucking the life out of you, Terry Richardson… you, know the usual stuff that brings a brown girl down.

How would you describe your sound?

New worldie wave of British hardcore.

What’s in the future for this band?

Tape on La Vida Es Un Mus, gigs, and world domination.

Links and contact info:

nekra.bandcamp.com

lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com

Band name:



MENTIRA

Date & location formed:

Established October 2016 in Kansas City, MO.

Reason for forming:

We formed because Ricardo moved to Kansas City, MO and was the funnest guy in town. He writes all the lyrics and some of the melodies. Also, Tony and Josh had never met before but needed to. Dakota is the person whose house we practiced at. Josh also lived there and writes the other half of the melodies.

What are your lyrics about?

The lyrics come from the perception of the everyday life of a Mexican who is trying to adjust to living in the Midwest; general alienation and the struggle of the middle class.

How would you describe your sound?

We sound like the only Japanese hardcore band in Kansas City, MO.

What’s in the future for this band?

We would like to put out a record anytime, all the time.

Links and contact info:

Call 406-696-3448

mentira1.bandcamp.com

Band name:



DISINDIVIDU

It’s a reference to the individual’s quest to deconstruct all the values ​​and behaviors imposed by patriarchy.

Date & location formed:

FORTALEZA Braz-ill. We are cosmopolitan and nomadic, so we don’t really belong anywhere.

Reason for forming:

Firstly, we formed this project first so as not to die from boredom during the most difficult times on our journey through northeastern Brazil.

Secondly, we believe that anti-music is a sincere way to show our hatred and discontent, to protest, to scream, to kick.

Thirdly, we believe we have something to say.

What are your lyrics about?

We sing against the state, humanity, heteronormativity.

Our lyrics are about our indignation, and dark feelings that guide us, like hatred and contempt.

But we mainly sing about the possibilities of re-establishing ourselves within a dystopian slave world, inventing new ways of life, animal liberation, the destruction of binaries instilled by authoritarian systems which make life even more ordinary and machine-ike.

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore punk noise queer anarcho punk anti-Oi! and anti-skins.

What’s in the future for this band?

We’re recording a new EP, going on another bike tour through Latin America, and taking our noise strength wherever we go.

Links and contact info:

disindividu.bandcamp.com

Band name:



PIG CITY

Date & location formed:

October, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Reason for forming:

Tired of seeing police sympathy, capitalist sympathy, hypermasculinity, and apolitical bands within AZ’s hardcore community.

What are your lyrics about?

Strong themes of anti-capitalism and anti-fascism as well as a general call for people to take up an ideology of total liberation. This band is heavily influenced by Marxist and anarchist politics despite the butting of heads that often occurs between the two ideologies.

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore and crust with sprinkles of powerviolence on top.

What’s in the future for this band?

We’ll keep playing locally, tour, and we’ll be releasing a full length within the next year.

Links and contact info:

pigcity.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/pigcityusa

Band name:



CULT DECAY

Date & location formed:

We began around late April, 26-28th in my bandmate Marvin’s garage in Korea Town, Los Angeles.

Reason for forming:

Cult Decay is Porky, Ethan, and Marvin AKA Burnouts.

We started this band as a side project while playing in our main band Perplexions, but as time went by our drummer for our main band wasn’t really showing up for practice so instead of heading home and calling it a day. We stuck around our bandmate’s garage and kept jamming our so called side project but as time went by and finally called quits on our main band decided to focus on Cult Decay.

What are your lyrics about?

Mostly on politics. The struggle of living the hood and personal issues depression and shit.

But mostly unjust politics.

How would you describe your sound?

Porky: I believe our sound is quite hardcore that has been infested by noise.

Ethan: We have a lot of influences, noisy punk and noise being the biggest… We are Punk.

Marvin: Well, describing our sound has two answers I believe:

One: when we are sober and on top of our game, and…

Two: when we are drunk and stoned out of our mind but yeah.. what Ethan said.

What’s in the future for this band?

We are planning on releasing a 4-5 track EP late June or Mid July

before heading up the West Coast for a tour we have been planning with

our friends from SOMA.

Links and contact info:

cultdecay.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/cultdecay

Contact thru Bandcamp or Facebook.

