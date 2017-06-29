“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

PTSD (Paterson Thomas Stuart Developments)

Date & location formed:

Mid 2016 New York City

Reason for forming:

We wanted to start a band that satisfied our divergent tastes and landed on this.

What are your lyrics about?

Years of living dangerously.

How would you describe your sound?

Like Post-Punk detours of Punk bands.

What’s in the future for this band?

No Patience Records is releasing our demo and we are working on some new stuff. We will hopefully do an album within the year

Links and contact info:

Band name:

OND TRO

Date & location formed:

Formed 2016 in Copenhagen

Reason for forming:

Frustration and lust.

What are your lyrics about?

Life and death and everything in between.

How would you describe your sound?

Bleak, anxious, punk.

What’s in the future for this band?

Playing shows, touring, recording

Links and contact info:

ondtro.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/ondtrocph

Band name:

NAUX

Date & location formed:

Around January 2016 in Portland, OR

Reason for forming:

Wanting 2 rock.

What are your lyrics about?

Feeling like you’re crazy, annoying people who don’t just shut up and listen, depression, internalized bullshit and trying to overcome it, fuckers who won’t let you just exist and be yourself, wondering why anyone doesn’t think it’s okay to fuck up a nazi.

How would you describe your sound?

pissed, fast, heavy or “90s fastcore with some 2010s neo-ignorance” – Mac Pogue

What’s in the future for this band?

Riffs riffs riffs…

Also some shows around the PNW in the summer and a two week tour in October 2017.

A demo tape + new 7″ or tape in October?

Links and contact info:

nauxpdx.bandcamp.com

DEODERANT

Date & location formed:

Winter 2016 Chicago/Evanston IL.

Reason for forming:

The stars aligned and we like each other

What are your lyrics about?

Books, gentrification, the police, dark side of the farm, punk stuff.

How would you describe your sound?

Anti-capitalist funk.

What’s in the future for this band?

Recording a full length LP, doing a bunch of shows in Chicago, going on tour, 7 digits.

Links and contact info:

deodorant1.bandcamp.com

Band name:

HUMANOIDS

Date & location formed:

Sometime in 2016 between Oakland and San Luis Obispo, CA

Reason for forming:

We wanted to play music we would like to listen to and that would be fun to produce. Plus, what else are we going to do with our lives?

What are your lyrics about?

Mental health, the indifference to political injustices that seems to blanket the world, etc.

How would you describe your sound?

Little freaky ass punk

What’s in the future for this band?

The future is unknown!!! Just kidding, we’ll probably release new things and do band things soon.

Links and contact info:

humanoidspunk.bandcamp.com

OXIDANT

Date & location formed:

Will S. and Mike met early last year at the first meeting of a group called To the Front Music Alliance, a group designed to bring marginalized members of Raleigh NC’s punk scene together to make friends, start bands, and create art. Mike was a recent transplant from Buffalo and had played in a number of bands up there and wanted to form a group down here. Will B. joined later that summer, and KJ joined in November 2016, solidifying the lineup.

Reason for forming:

Raleigh’s scene is constantly waxing and waning and unfortunately at the moment most bands in the area with DIY ethics have broken up and most houses have disbanded so we are trying to fill the void. We also want to promote a less homogeneous scene.

What are your lyrics about?

Songs like Third Crack and Guillotine talk about specific problems like the School to Prison Pipeline as well as exploiting the status of undocumented immigrants for cheap labor. Other songs are more personal, such as the song Deconstruct where we talk about the idea of no longer respecting an individual after discovering they have mentally and physically harmed others, and the song Joey, which is a deeply personal song about the loss of a best friend.

How would you describe your sound?

There is a wide array of ages in the band and we all come from different backgrounds so our sound is quite varied. Generally we are attempting to hone the raw power of the early west coast powerviolence bands all while taking nods from early NY, DC, Boston, SoCal, and Midwest hardcore punk. Swedish, German, Japanese, Finnish, Dutch, and early Italian hardcore are also a crucial part of our sound.

What’s in the future for this band?

We are very excited and proud of our newly recorded EP, titled Deconstruct, which will be out on To Live A Lie Records before the end of the year. We have plans to play shows across NC and VA, and will possibly trek further up the east coast within a year.

Links and contact info:

oxidant.bandcamp.com

