“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:



SS/BLOCK

Date & location formed:

Peyoi – guitar

Pixs – drums

Dean – bass

Azman – vocals

Dean and Peyoi, you’ve both played together in Losst. What led to the four of yo to come together for this project

Yes, we just try to do something different. And we want to spread our ideas and share them with the world

I’ll keep this sort of vague- are there any notable motivations behind the effort you put into this demo?

Just to play punk with attitude

How would you describe your sound?

Hardcore punk + UK82.

What’s rest of the year looking like for all of you?

More shows and maybe a tour.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

ssblock.bandcamp.com

Band name:

NIGHT PEOPLE

Date & location formed:

Vancouver, early 2017.

Reason for forming:

We’ve all played in other bands in Vancouver for years, Spectres, Pura Mania, Fashionism, Haggatha. We wanted to do something dark and include synths. We had a few members filter through until we ended up with a lineup that worked well.

What are your lyrics about?

Love. Death. Doubt. Paranoia. Losing Faith.

How would you describe your sound?

Melodic, synth-touched, post-punk informed punk rock. I think we initially went for something like Wipers mixed with 80’s Cure and ended up somewhere else entirely.

What’s in the future for this band?

Demo 7″ is being released by Deranged Records. Tour? Record a full length.

Links and contact info:

nightpeoplepunk.bandcamp.com

facebook.com/Night-People

Band name:

VILE SPIRIT

Date & location formed:

Late January 2017, Brighton, UK.

Reason for forming:

Three of us are the only young people who regularly attend shows in Brighton, and then Ben and Joe had talked about doing a band for a while.

What are your lyrics about?

Hating myself, hating others, hating myself because of other people, generally dealing with life badly.

How would you describe your sound?

Noisy Hardcore Punk for people with funny haircuts.

What’s in the future for this band?

Aiming to record and release a 7″ as soon as possible, as well as we’re doing a weekender with our sibling band Telekinesis at the end of October. Ideally will be doing a larger tour at some point…

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

vilespiritbtn.bandcamp.com

qualitycontrolhq.bandcamp.com

Band name:

ÉSZELÉS (Perception)

Date & location formed:

Budapest, Hungary, spring of 2017.

Reason for forming:

To start the 4th wave of ska in Hungary, but it sounded too radical so we went back to hardcore.

What are your lyrics about?

Paranormal activity, handshakes, walking on the street, or the feeling of being the last punk in Hungary.

How would you describe your sound?

Beat, groove, noise.

What’s in the future for this band?

Next album, touring, much more alcohol and wind instruments.

Links and contact info:

eszleles.bandcamp.com

Band name:

BRAIN ITCH

Date & location formed:

Early spring 2017 In our drummer Steve’s basement… Windsor, Ontario.

Reason for forming:

To further our creative potential and hopefully do some sick tours/friendship adventures.

What are your lyrics about?

Social awkwardness, good times, bad times, general contempt towards modern life as we know it, daddy issues.

How would you describe your sound?

Raw hardcore/punk

What’s in the future for this band?

Writing for our next release now and printing merch. Also working on an East Coast Canadian tour in April of 2018. Keep an eye out!

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

brainitch.bandcamp.com

Instagram: @Brainitch_

Do you have or know of an awesome new band*? It’s easy to submit to be in MRR’s New Blood feature — just email us the following info, and keep keeping’ it real…

1) Band name:

2) Date & location formed:

3) Reason for forming:

4) What are your lyrics about?

5) How would you describe your sound?

6) What’s in the future for this band?

7) Links and contact info:

Along with the answers please send a band photo at least 600px on the longest side (with photo credits), and a logo if you have one, to: *protected email*

*By “new band” we mean a band that formed within the past year or year and a half.