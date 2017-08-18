“New Blood” is our weekly feature spotlighting new bands from around the world! See below for info on how to submit. Now, check out some killer new shit…

Band name:

TABLE SUGAR

Who is Table Sugar?

We’re 4 femmes making music! Pascal, Jenna, Aidan, and Ella.

How and when did you all meet?

We met in a art program at evergreen state college in 2014 and sought out each other disregading any technical music ability. We basically learned by playing together and trusting our initiation over theory.

How would you describe your sound?

Someone once said we sound like a car breaking down but in a good way. We thought was really funny but weirdly accurate.

What are your lyrics about?

Pascal: I want them to be open to interpretation. Theyre mainly a self therapeutic sort of channel.

What’s in the foreseeable future?

We’re self-releasing a bunch of music this year and touring touring touring!!!

Links and contact info:

tablesugarband.bandcamp.com

Band name:



ECHO PEOPLE

Date & location formed:

Very early 2016 in Copenhagen.

Reason for forming:

We’re friends, who at the time all had other bands that were coming to an end, but we wanted to play a certain style of music, so we made a band where we’d have the opportunity to play gothic punk.

What are your lyrics about?

Abstractions on despair, loneliness, anxiety, loss.

How would you describe your sound?

Loud, melodic post punk with deathrock elements.

What’s in the future for this band?

We just recorded a 4-track E.P. that’ll hopefully come out this fall. We have some shows lined up for the rest of the year, next year we want to do an album.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

echopeoplecathedral.bandcamp.com

Band name:



ZEK

Who is ZEK?

Alec Tullio ➽ drums

Jack Padurariu ✐ guitar

Oli Dunk ➳ vocals

Villi Koira ☞ bass

Where, when, and how did you all meet?

Jack: ZEK started pretty slowly in the summer of 2016, me and Oli are old friends and we were messing around, writing and scrapping songs and members until Oli asked two of his workmates at Black Cat to join, Alec and Villi. It’s a great vegan cafe in Hackney (London) that I now work at too, diy/ethical/punk to the max and massive portion sizes to boot, in a way we owe it to them for bringing us together. As people we’re from England, Romania, Czech Republic and Australia so we’ve all come to this band and this city with radically different punk past lives but we’re all keen as on ZEK.

What are your lyrics about?

Oli: Absolute disgust at the world and my place in it. Uneducated and angry digs at England and its imperial past. Being pissed off, poor and sick of having to work all the time. Not taking yourself too seriously. Kinda anything that pisses me off to be honest. Terminator: judgement day-style global extinction.

How would you describe your sound?

FX heavy huge bass, trebly frenzy guitar, blasting dense drums and lunatic vocals. Our current demo is a really weird take on fast hardcore punk, we’re just making it up as we go along and as long as it sounds different from the rest of what’s going on in the U.K. scene, we’re happy.

What’s in the future for this band?

We’ve got another release in the works that we’ll be recording very soon, and we’ll be putting that and the first demo on tape in the next month or so. The new material is more direct and tiring to play. We’ve also been putting on shows at New River Studios and will carry on doing that to play with as many of the incredible bands operating around the country as we can. There’s no lineup for the next one as of yet, it was booked yesterday but it will be on sept 30th. We also want to play waaay more shows so PUT US ON PUT US ON PUT US ON PUT US ON PUT US ON PUT US ON.

Links and contact info:

facebook.com/zekzekzekband

Band name:



SECURITY

Date & location formed:

Spring 2016, Montreal QC

Reason for forming:

We had an experimental synth-pop band together in the past, we listened to a lot of different music and one day decided we should start a project that was harsher and reflected a lot of our influences at the time. We were heavy into bands like The Birthday Party, Cranes, Swans and Godflesh.

What are your lyrics about?

Carving up your own personal heaven. We try to focus on setting a mood rather than telling any story with meaning. You can search for that on your own time.

How would you describe your sound?

Brutal and beautiful.

What’s in the future for this band?

We will be playing up north in Quebec this winter and hope to continue east, west and south in the coming years.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

securitymontreal.bandcamp.com

menacecollective.bandcamp.com

Band name:



SIMILAR ITEMS

Date & location formed:

Salem, MA, early 2017.

Reason for forming:

We all wanted to be in a band with a little less bullshit than we were used to.

What are your lyrics about?

Fuckers that try to tell you how to live your life while they lie, cheat and steal their way to easy street, and leave everyone else to fuck off.

How would you describe your sound?

A Mark Arm fronted Born Against grooving on Necros and Crucifucks covers.

What’s in the future for this band?

Playing more shows, our demo is coming out on tape, do some more recording, go on a couple small tours.

Links and contact info:

*protected email*

similaritems.bandcamp.com

